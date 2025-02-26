For Sandra, this Tuesday was not his first visit to First Datessince a few months ago she went to the program of Cuatro accompanying a friend, but today she wanted to be and look for a partner.

“Am Cosplayer and Cosmaker which is basically disguise yourself with favorite anime characters, video games, series … “The Segovian waitress explained.

Carlos Sobera invited her to wait for her partner at one of the rooms while she went to the door to receive her. His appointment was Jizi, who got leave the presenter speechless When it began to be defined.

Sandra, in ‘First Dates’. Mediaset

“My father is from Ecuador and my mother China. They met in Spain and I left,” he said. The Basque asked him to be defined: “A bit RandomNPC … “the diner replied.

But sovereign ‘short -circuit’ with such a definition that I did not understand: “An NPC is a Non Playable Characterliterally what they are in a video game and only greet. That means I adapt to the other person, “Jizi explained.





“Don’t you have your own personality?”the driver of the four program wanted to know. “I am a bit People-Pleaseser“The young woman told him, baffling sovereign:” My God, what one learns in this program … “.

“Basically that I always try to please the other person“The Dater. “I am studying a digital art master for video games, which is the largest geek in the world.”

Jizi and Sandra, in ‘First Dates’. Mediaset

The Basque asked him if there was any more to know: “What s sOy narcolépticso I fall asleep, you can wake me up quietly, “Jizi said.

Next, in the bar of First Dateshe met Sandra, and both liked each other: “It’s very pretty, I really like it,” said the waitress. “I really like his style, it’s very pretty, he has a very pretty smile …”the student confessed.





At a time of the evening, Jizi told him that he had never had sex with a girl, While Sandra told her that she had had them with both sexes and preferred women.

In the end, Sandra did have a second appointment with Jizi: “I’ve been very comfortable at dinner and I feel we have connected.” The student, pro her part, also wanted to stay again, sealing it with a kiss between both.