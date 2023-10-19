If there is something that every good artist dreams of, it is the possibility of embodying one of those classic characters that have existed on the face of the earth for so long. The one who is going to star in tonight’s show at the Teatro Guerra in Lorca has existed for more than 2,000 years. It was the 2nd century BC when the Latin playwright Plautus wrote ‘Miles Gloriosus’ or ‘The Boastful Soldier’, one of the most famous comedies of antiquity. This time, the reincarnation of this now classic character will be carried out by Carlos Sobera, who puts on the armor to become Miles, known in the original version as Pyrgopolínices.

‘Miles gloriosus’

When:

Friday, October 20, at 9 p.m.

Where:

Lorca War Theater.

Tickets:

15, 20 and 22 euros.

In this show full of laughter, laughter and entertainment, Sobera is Miles, a prototype of a man that many will find familiar. Leaving aside his military status, undefeated of course, he is an empowered, boastful, narcissistic and sex-obsessed guy. He firmly believes that all women adore him and all women he loves. He lives in Ephesus with Cornelia, a beautiful princess whom he has kidnapped and who he thinks she is completely enthralled with. Miles’ servant, fed up with having a master like Miles, decides to help the beautiful Cornelia reunite with her true love. But the servant is not satisfied with that, his plan is designed to teach the soldier a lesson, taking advantage of his obsession with sex. Along the way, the servant will find the help necessary to punish the soldier from his neighbors, who also want to punish him.

Criticism



The work, with musical overtones, respects at all times the essence of its origin: a criticism of the society of its time, which could also be the current society of the 21st century. Sobera embodies constant posturing, superficiality, hedonism and superlative narcissism in the figure of a boastful, arrogant and vulgar military man. However, the director of the production, Pep Antón Gómez, has a highlight of the night in imitation of what Plauto did with his characters. After so many entanglements, deceptions and betrayals, Miles undergoes a transformation as he receives a profound life lesson. It is then that the comedy gives way to an internal look and a reflection in search of happiness, but not at any price: the soldier must learn to be happy without trampling on others. In the most emotional moment of the night, the boastful soldier invites viewers to consider the keys that drive contemporary society.