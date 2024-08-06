Monday’s panic on global markets represented an opportunity for Carlos Slim to double down on his bet on the energy sector. Mexico’s richest businessman bought shares in two American oil companies, Talos Energy and PBF Energy, taking advantage of the general fall in share prices, according to the agency Bloomberg.

Slim’s Control Empresarial de Capitales spent $24 million between August 1 and 2 to acquire 923,000 shares of Talos Energy and 357,000 shares of PBF Energy, according to regulatory documents cited by the US outlet. The billionaire’s stake in the companies increased to 21.3% and 15.5%, respectively.

While Slim has amassed a huge fortune in the telecommunications sector, the purchases of recent days are aligned with his most recent business strategy: increasing his presence in the energy sector. In May 2023, his company Grupo Carso disbursed 125 million dollars to acquire a part of the Zama oil field, located off the coast of Tabasco. In December of that same year, he paid 530 million dollars for 50% of the capital of the Ichalkil and Pokpch oil fields, located off the coast of the State of Campeche.

In June, Slim announced that he would invest $1 billion to reactivate the Lakach natural gas field. Discovered in 2006, the fields have not been explored because the state-owned oil company, Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), had suspended partnerships with private companies. Pemex tried to work with the American company New Fortress Energy, but the partnership ended at the end of last year. Now, Pemex will work with Grupo Carso.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has made Pemex his biggest bet, injecting billions of dollars into the company to help it pay off its high debt levels. At the same time, he has asked regulators and authorities in the sector to limit licenses and procedures to prevent Pemex from having to compete with private companies. Slim’s stock positions suggest that the businessman sees opportunities in Mexico to work with authorities.

