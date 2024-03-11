The department store owned by Carlos Slimoffers its customers a wide variety of tablets from recognized brands such as Huawei, Samsung Galaxy, Apple iPad, Lenovo and moreessential tools for work, study and entertainment.

In order to satisfy the technological needs of its customers, Sears presents an exceptional offer on three discounted tablet models up to 81% and with a gift included, besides, enjoy free shipping on your purchase.

Tablets have become versatile companions for everyday life. Whether for online classes, work videoconferences or simply to enjoy multimedia content, these devices offer a unique and portable experience, therefore, we tell you the details that you should know about the tablets with the best offer in the department store that has as motto “Sears, understands you.”

Tablet Ghia A7 ALLWINNER-A133 1GB 16GB HD Android Blue + Gift

⦿ Price: $1,398

⦿ Ideal for school or work with Android 11 Go Edition.

⦿ Expandable memory up to 32GB with micro SD (not included).

⦿ 7″ inch design that is easy to manipulate.

⦿ WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity.

⦿ Google Certified: Full compatibility with applications from the Google ecosystem (Google play, Youtube, Gmail, Hangouts, Google photos and more).

Q-touch V5 Quad-Core Tablet 1GB 16GB 7 Inch Pie GO Edition + Gift

⦿ Price: $949

⦿ 7-inch LCD screen for a wide visual experience, this is because it is larger than that of average cell phones and gives a greater width to the view.

⦿ VGA front and 2 Mega Pixel rear cameras.

⦿ 1.5 GHz processor and 1GB RAM.

⦿ 2500 mAh battery for hours of entertainment.

⦿ Android 9.0 Pie Go Edition operating system.

Combo Tablet Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Octa-Core 3GB 32GB 10.5 Inch FHD+ Wifi Silver x200 + Gift

⦿ Price: $2,999

⦿ 10.5″ screen for wide viewing.

⦿ A wider display for a bigger world, with 10.2mm symmetrical bezel, allows you to be completely immersed in the screen.

⦿ Elegant design with metal body and thickness of 6.9 mm.

⦿ Four speakers with Dolby Atmos® technology.

⦿ Octa-core processor, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

⦿ 7,040 mAh battery and 15W fast charging.