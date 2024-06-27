Are you looking for a new tablet for back to school or to improve your productivity at work? Sears, Carlos Slim’s department store, has an irresistible offer with up to 72% off Lenovo tablets, Samsung Galaxy, iPad and moreIn addition to the incredible discount, they also offer free shipping, making this the perfect opportunity to upgrade your device without breaking your budget.

Tablets are versatile and essential tools in modern life, perfect for students, professionals and entertainment enthusiasts. Whether it’s taking notes in class, Making presentations at work, or enjoying your favorite movies and series, is an essential device.

Samsung, Lenovo, iPad and Q-touch are brands recognized for their quality and performance. These brands guarantee reliable and long-lasting devices, with innovative features that adapt to the needs of each user.

Q-touch V5 Plus Quad-Core 2GB 32GB 7″ Tablet Black + Gift

◉ Price: $1,399

Characteristics:

◉ Processor: Quad-Core

◉ RAM memory: 2 GB

◉ Capacity: 32GB

◉ Screen: 7 inches

◉ Camera: Front and rear 5.0 MP

◉ Operating System: Android 9

This tablet is perfect for viewing files, taking photos and recording videos. Its 7-inch screen offers greater width and visual comfort compared to a cell phone.

Tablet Lenovo Tab M10 HD G2 10.1″ Mediatek 64 GB RAM 4 GB Android 10

◉ Price: $5,299

Characteristics:

◉ Processor: MediaTek Helio P22T (8 cores)

◉ RAM memory: 4 GB

◉ Capacity: 64 GB (expandable up to 1 TB with microSD card)

◉ Screen: 10.1″ HD

◉ Camera: 5.0 MP front and 8.0 MP rear

◉ Battery: 5000 mAh (up to 10 hours of navigation)

◉ Connectivity: WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0

◉ Ports: USB-C 2.0, headphone combo jack

◉ Elegant and durable, this Lenovo tablet is ideal for all members of the family, offering a complete multimedia experience.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 8GB 128GB Gray Tablet

◉ Price: $3,589

Characteristics:

◉ Processor: Snapdragon 695

◉ RAM memory: 8 GB

◉ Capacity: 128 GB (expandable up to 1 TB with microSD card)

◉ Screen: 11 inches

◉ Battery: 7040 mAh (up to 15 hours of duration)

◉ Sound: Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos

◉ Connectivity: WiFi, Bluetooth

◉ Dimensions: 25.7 cm x 16.8 cm x 0.69 cm

This tablet offers an immersive entertainment experience with its high-resolution display and exceptional sound, perfect for gaming, watching movies and more.

Apple iPad Pro 11 128GB Wi-Fi Space Gray

◉ Price: $19,999

Characteristics:

◉ Processor: Apple M2 chip

◉ RAM memory: N/A

◉ Capacity: 128GB

◉ Screen: 11 inches

◉ Operating System: iPadOS 16

◉ Battery: All day long

◉ Connectivity: WiFi

◉ Graphics: 10-core GPU

◉ Dimensions: N/A

iPad Pro with Apple’s M2 chip delivers extraordinary performance, ideal for complex tasks like 3D design and augmented reality.