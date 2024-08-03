Within the framework of the final weeks of the LXIV Legislature of the Congress of the Unionbusinessman Carlos Slim Heluowner of Telmex, made important statements regarding a proposed new work schedule.

According to the richest man in Mexico, Mexican formal sector workers should work 3 days a week with a 12-hour workday for each of these, and retire from the active labor market at the age of 75.

In this sense, the Mexican magnate said that the 36-hour workday, distributed over 3 working days of 12 hours each, aims to meet the ever-growing demand for productive force in Mexico.

“As this new civilization develops and productivity rises to very high levels, many people, especially young people, cannot find jobs or good jobs. So the approach that I think should really be adopted is that most people work 3 days, 11 or 12 hours, that would be 36 hours, but they retire at 75 years of age,” said Slim during his participation in the Telmex-Telcel Foundation scholarship recipients’ event “Mexico Siglo XXI.”

Likewise, Carlos Slim indicated that increasing the retirement age would be beneficial for the Mexican State, due to the the inability that is often experienced in covering the pensions of those who retire from the age of 60 or 65.

“It would also be very important to ensure that governments and pension and social security funds do not go bankrupt due to their inability to finance the retirement of people aged 60 to 65,” he said.

Meanwhile, the owner of Telcel also stressed that, Although there are countries where a 4-day work week has been implemented, the truth is that it has not turned out to be very efficient at all..

“Reducing work to four days does not open up new opportunities, but with three days, employment could double where this occurs,” he stressed.

It should be noted that Slim’s proposal states that workers would work three days a week, and they would decide whether to work another three days, leaving one day of rest.

