Are you looking to become professional and increase your knowledge to obtain better Job opportunities?, the Carlos Slim Foundation It has an ideal training platform to meet your objective.

On its web portal, the Carlos Slim Foundation offers a wide variety of free online employment training courses, which range from the development of learning content to the good management of finances.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

Through the 'Train for employment' platformthe organization offers “programs that aim to contribute to reducing the factors that promote poverty being heritable, and that contribute to the development of productive skills without borders, for the new jobs that derive from the global digital transformation of the 21st century and thus fostering true social inclusion with financial independence and certainty for the future.”

“These programs aim to strengthen people so that they can develop beyond circumstances, no matter how adverse they may be, and improve their quality of life through the development of productive skills, employment opportunities, self-employment, creation of small businesses and updating their knowledge for their professionalization”.

Active courses at the Carlos Slim Foundation

Learning content developer: The objective of this course is for participants to learn to design and develop didactic and multimedia content that contributes to learning in a significant way.

The course is free and is aimed at the general public. In this training, you will be able to learn about topics such as: Regulations, Digital resources, Elements of graphic design, Work methodology, Site design and Specialization topics.

Personal investment analyst: The objective of this training is for participants to evaluate the profitability of their different assets to, where appropriate, adjust the strategy they have carried out, which will allow them to get more out of their current investment portfolio.

How to calculate your investment: The objective is for participants to learn to calculate the initial investment to start their business. In this training, students will learn to calculate operating costs to correctly value their products, classify the assets and liabilities that will serve to integrate a financial statement, determine the capital they need to know if they require the support of an investor, obtain financing sources By different types of models, project the income they will obtain when selling their products.