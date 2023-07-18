Created in 1986, the Carlos Slim AC Foundationis known for the different projects that it brings together in order to promote the integral development of society in Mexico and, in general, in Latin America.

Under this framework, the non-profit organization created by tycoon Carlos Slim recently announced a completely free computer repair course, which is certified.

First of all, being one of the most used electronic devices nowadays, it is essential to know about computer repairbeing one of the most demanded skills today.

Whether it is from merely entertainment, to school, work and business activities, computers have now become essential in the lives of millions of people around the world.

Taking into account the above, it is essential to have professionals who have sufficient training to solve the problems that may arise in computers.

Thus, the Carlos Slim Foundation has announced its new laptop repair course, which It is made up of 4 levels.which contain a wide variety of lessons delivered through interactive materials such as videos, infographics, and hands-on activities.

Carlos Slim Foundation GIVES A FREE COMPUTER REPAIR COURSE | FREE Certification/Photo: Unsplash

It should be said, in this sense, that each lesson of the free computer certificate course of the Carlos Slim Foundation ends with an evaluation in order to measure the progress and performance of the student, in order to guarantee effective learning.

It is in this way that the free course to learn to repair computers offered by tycoon Carlos Slim promises that students who take it will learn basic skills, such as accurate diagnosis of the type of failure that the equipment presents, as well as replacing defective or damaged components, together with installing software, and, in general, recovering operating systems, configurations and user files.

Carlos Slim Foundation GIVES A FREE COMPUTER REPAIR COURSE | FREE certification/Photo: Freepik, editing, Kenneth Montes

For its part, the free computer repair course offered by the Carlos Slim Foundation also includes servicing every part of the laptop, checking the cooling system, and the ability to provide remote user advice and support.

Finally, it should be emphasized that one of the greatest advantages of the Carlos Slim Foundation’s free computer repair course is that it is available to the general public, regardless of the person’s previous experience in this regard.

To access the free computer repair course from the Carlos Slim Foundation You only have to go to the official website of said non-profit organization of the owner of Telmex.

