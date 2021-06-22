Pedro Dominguez

Mexico City / 06.22.2021 11:25:53

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador holds a meeting in the National Palace with businessman Carlos Slim and the head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum.

This meeting takes place six days after the presentation of the first opinion on the collapse of Line 12 of the Metro, a section that Carlos Slim’s company built.

On Friday, President López Obrador assured that Carlos Slim has acted in an institutional manner and “does not play the hardest like others” who want to submit to the government. In addition, he thanked him for always seeking institutional agreements.

“They were badly used to it. In the case of Carlos Slim it is not like that and of others, there is a very important change, it has to do with respect for the legal and legitimately constituted authority, because we are here by the will of the people, for democracy ”.

The opinion presented by the Norwegian company DNV revealed that the collapse of this elevated section of Line 12 of the Collective Transport System (STC) Metro, which left 26 dead and more than 100 injured, was caused by construction deficiencies.

The study highlighted failures in the construction process, such as deficiencies in the Nelson bolts, lack of Nelson bolts in the girders that make up the bridge assembly, different types of concrete, and incomplete or poorly executed welds.

“The incident was caused by a structural failure associated with at least the following conditions identified so far: welding process of the Nelson bolts, porosity and lack of fusion in the bolt-lock joint, lack of Nelson bolts in the beams that make up the the bridge as a whole, different types of concrete in the slab, unfinished and / or poorly executed welds, supervision and dimensional control in fillet welds ”, it was indicated.

