Becoming independent is a step full of emotions, from the nerves of how to furnish, the expenses, the quality, the style and the excitement of having a place of your own. One of the most important aspects to start this new stage is to properly equip the kitchen. An essential household appliance is the refrigerator, since it cannot be missing in any home to keep food fresh.

At Sears, the department store owned by Carlos Slim, you will find an incredible offer on the Teka 15 Pies Top Mount RTF 34700 SS MX refrigerator with a 35% discount, you previously found it at $23,079 now, It is available for only $14,999, with the option to pay comfortably in 20 months for $749.95.

Are you worried that the little ones at home will open the fridge on the sly? This appliance has a child safety lock, and you’ll have enough space to keep your food cold or frozen, thanks to the compartment with adjustable temperature.

Features of the Teka Top Mount RTF 34700 SS MX refrigerator:

◉ Capacity: 15 cubic feet (424.75 liters), ideal for storing large quantities of food.

◉ Automatic Cooling System: Maintains a constant and efficient temperature, helping to preserve the freshness of food up to 35% faster.

◉ Energy saving: The compressor adjusts the cooling power based on the amount of food, reducing energy consumption.

◉ Interior Design: Features white LED lighting, two tempered glass shelves in the cooler and one in the freezer, a vegetable drawer, and shelves in both sections to organize bottles, cans, and jars.

Refrigerator specifications:



◉ Temperature control: Manual

◉ Material: Stainless steel

◉ Number of shelves in cooler: 2

◉ Number of shelves in freezer: 1

◉ Number of doors: 2

◉ Cooling system: Automatic defrost

◉ Type of Handle or Pull: Integrated

◉ Voltage: 115 V

◉ Color: Silver

◉ Water dispenser: Yes

◉ Interior light: Yes

◉ Number of vegetable drawers: 1

◉ Number of racks in cooler: 2

◉ Light type: LED

◉ Refrigerator Type: Top Mount

◉ Capacity in liters: 424.75 L

◉ Package contents: 1 Refrigerator, 1 microwave and instructions