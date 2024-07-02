Carlos Slim’s department store offers a wide variety of furniture with different designs and sizes for all tastes and spaces. This time, he is almost giving away a full kitchen with a wooden countertop included, offer it with a 47% discount and free shipping so that they can order it and receive it at home.

The unmissable offer from Sears is the Emilly Joy 325 cm Brown/White Integrated Kitchen Cabinet, which previously had a Priced at $20,899 and is now available for $10,999 or 20 months of $549.95 without worrying about shipping

This stylish and functional piece of furniture will not only enhance the look of your kitchen, but will also make your daily tasks more comfortable and organized. In addition, the aluminum handles and the sturdy metal slides and hinges ensure exceptional durability.

Features of the Emilly Joy Kitchen Cabinet

◉ With 15 doors, 1 drawer and 5 niches, it provides ample storage space for all your kitchen utensils.

◉ Includes a wooden countertop for all counters, offering additional space to prepare your meals and store your kitchen appliances.

◉ PVC feet make cleaning easy and are adjustable, allowing you to level out small imperfections in the floor, ensuring a perfect and stable installation.

◉ The finish is available in black and Rustic wood colours, with 7-layer polyester paint protection that offers resistance against the effects of water and heat, ensuring that your kitchen remains in excellent condition over time.

The kitchen is divided into six independent modules for greater flexibility and organization:

◉ A double utensil cabinet with four doors.

◉ A sink counter with three doors, a drawer and a countertop.

◉ An upper cabinet with two doors and two large niches.

◉ A two-door counter.

◉ A two-door upper cabinet.

◉ A utensil cabinet with two doors.

Overhead cabinets should be fixed to the wall, providing additional storage without taking up floor space.

Measures:

◉ Height: 186 cm

◉ Width: 325 cm

◉ Depth: 44 cm for the lower cabinets and 27 cm for the utensil and overhead cabinets.

Content:

◉ A double utensil cabinet with 4 doors.

◉ A sink counter with 3 doors, 1 drawer and countertop.

◉ A Superior piece of furniture with 2 doors and 2 large niches.

◉ A 2-door counter.

◉ A 2-door Superior cabinet.

◉ A utensil cabinet with 2 doors.