Last week the first trailer for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which is being developed by MachineGames. Along with this, it was revealed that the famous archaeological professor will have the face of Harrison Ford, but Troy Baker will be in charge of giving him his voice. Now, finally, this same progress has been shared in Spanish, revealing that a well-known actor will be tasked with playing this main character.

Recently Bethesda Softworks LATAM shared the trailer for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle in Latin Spanish, where it was revealed that Carlos Segundo, famous for being the voice of Piccolo in the Dragon Ball anime, will be in charge of giving life to Indiana in the game that will be available at some point this year. Along with this, it was revealed that Gina Lombardi will be intercepted by Marisol Romero, and Santos Alberto will play Marcus Brody.

While there is much that is unknown about the Latin Spanish cast. While many have noted that José Lavat, who voiced Indiana Jones in the first four films, is not involved in this project, it is important to mention that Second was the voice of this character in the most recent film of the series, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Along with this, we must not forget that this actor already has experience in video games, since last year we heard him as Cid in Final Fantasy XVI.

We remind you that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will arrive on Xbox Series X|S and PC, as well as day one on Game Pass, at some point in 2024. On related topics, you can learn more about this game here. Likewise, fans argue about this title.

Editor's Note:

While I would have loved to hear José Lavat as Indiana Jones again, I also understand the change. Carlos Segundo is a great voice actor, and it's impressive to hear him in a game of this level. I'm more than sure he'll do a great job, and it would be interesting to see him in more games in the future.

Via: Bethesda Softworks LATAM