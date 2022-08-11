With the premiere of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero just a week away, we recently had the opportunity to attend the film’s press conference, and speak directly with the voice actors for the film, and that includes Carlos Segundo, who brings Piccolo back to life.

Considering that Piccolo takes a leading role in this film, we had the opportunity to speak with Segundo about the evolution of this character, and what the transition has been like from playing someone who started out as a villain, and is currently one of the great protectors of the Earth. This is what he told us:

“It has been a joy to know that Piccolo returns to a certain prominence. He started out as the supervillain of Dragon Ball. He then he became another Z Warrior, then he became the Dragon Ball nanny, then the brains of the team, the catalyst, the strategist, and the one who could balance the forces. He was always anticipating what could happen, and now he has a very cool evolution. I liked that they have given him, the screenwriter, Akira Toriyama, a new role, because he was a character that [Toriyama] he always mentioned that it was his favorite, but he never appreciated himself as such. just like louis [Manuel Ávila]I like to play with the characters, that’s why I always put a humor to my characters, but it’s a great satisfaction to see that Piccolo returned to the leading role, especially after seeing him as a villain. It is a character that has given me many acting challenges, because it has evolved in different ways. I am very happy to continue with the character, and in addition to still sharing with the people with whom we started, because the greatest Dragon Ball is me. I have seen Dragon Ball evolve, and all the fandom that it has created, is a unique event, there are very few like this within the animation. Piccolo is a very intelligent character, who can be very evil, but also very noble. As an actor, for me, it’s an honor.”

In Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, Piccolo, along with Gohan, are in charge of protecting the Earth while Goku and Vegeta are off planet. In this way, the two Z Fighters are the only thing standing in the way of the Red Patrol’s plans for world domination.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will hit theaters, both in Japanese and Spanish, on August 18, 2022. Along with this, we had the opportunity to see the film, and soon you will be able to check our review. On related topics, the collaboration between Dragon Ball and Fortnite it is real.

Via: Atomix