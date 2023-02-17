The widow of Carlos Saura, the actress Eulalia Ramón, has criticized this Friday the public-private management of health in Madrid, after the official account of the Community of Madrid took advantage of the statements made by the family during the Goya gala praising public health to clarify that, in reality, the hospital where the filmmaker was was “public-private management”: “It must be the shitty food that is given to the sick, a tray with a disgusting sole, that the sick and companions have the blankets counted. Private management has built a hospital that looks like T4…”, said the actress in an interview in the program Day by day, of the SER Chain.

From the left, Antonio Saura, Eulalia Ramón and Ana Saura, at the Goya gala. Jose Breton (AP)

At the last Goya gala, held on Saturday in Seville, Eulalia Ramón, who has shared the last few years with the filmmaker, launched a plea in favor of public health, thanking the doctors for their work. “She deserves that we take care of her like the professionals who work with her take care of us,” she said in an emotional reference to the two health workers who cared for and watched over Saura during his last days in palliative care, and to the General Hospital of Villalba. The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, thanked in a tweet during the ceremony this “tribute to Madrid’s healthcare”. The official account of the Community also joined the conversation: “The widow of Carlos Saura has thanked the work of the Villalba hospital. And she has asked that public health be taken care of. She does not have to know, no patient has to know, that this hospital is public-private management, that it also works, ”she reads in a message posted on the social network.

A week after Saura’s death, his widow warned in the interview that she was no longer going to be “neither so elegant nor so sober”. “I don’t give a damn”, she has said in reference to the messages from Ayuso and the Community of Madrid. “I had no idea that this hospital was privately managed, what does it matter to me, we went through Social Security and it was Social Security that took care of us. We gladly pay some taxes so that Social Security is as reinforced, friendly and useful as possible. If it’s private management… well look… Private management must be the shitty food that is given to the sick, it must be a catering private… It seems unbelievable that in 2023 they make those meals, that they plant a tray for the patient with a disgusting sole, without anyone helping the patient to cut the meat or fish. Private management should be that the sick and companions have the blankets counted. Private management has built a hospital that looks like T4… I’m not going to answer that lady, ”she explained.

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Madrid on Sunday to defend the public health system. More than 250,000 people, according to the Government Delegation. Madrid is the autonomous community with the lowest per capita spending and the lowest percentage of health spending dedicated to primary care, the conveners denounce.

