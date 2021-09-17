Carlos Saura will turn 90 in January. He has shot more than fifty films, premieres a short film in San Sebastián, will present a new feature film at the Seminci in Valladolid and will be honored in Sitges. The author of essential titles of our cinema such as ‘Los gulfs’, ‘Hunting’ and ‘Cría cuervos’ has seven children from four different women. And with one of them, Anna Saura, the daughter she has with her current partner, the actress Eulalia Ramón, has shot a shocking six-minute piece screened at the opening gala of the Zinemaldia.

‘Rosa Rosae. The Civil War ‘is dedicated “to all the children of the war” and consists of some thirty photographs, images and drawings from Saura’s personal archive, who has been doing what he called “photosaurs” for years.

fotosaurios.com some of them are for sale). These materials intervened by the filmmaker function as a video clip of a song by José Antonio Labordeta, another stubborn Aragonese like the director, entitled precisely ‘Rosa Rosae’. And he says: «Rosa Rosae, and also the value of Pi / And the final memory for the last deaths of the Civil War / Thus, thus, thus I grew up».

“I lived through the war as a child, from four to eight years old,” says the director, accompanied in the talk by his daughter. «And then the post-war period, which I don’t know was worse… War is an unforgettable experience for a child. See the dead, the bombings at night, my brother crying, the broken glass … Many of the survivors do not want to remember the war. I think the opposite: you have to remember what happened so that it doesn’t happen again. Saura also acknowledges that it was a fascinating experience. “During the night it was terrible, because anything can happen. But during the day… I lived in Menéndez Pelayo, in front of the Madrid Zoo. I heard the elephants sweep and the hyenas howl … A very strange sight ».

A picture of ‘Rosa. Rosae. The civil War’.



Children are the most recurrent image in the short film, which alludes to the 1936 war but can be seen as a denunciation of the horror of all wars. In the background, the hubbub of children’s voices at recess reminds us that children are always the victims of violence. In the black and white trenches, executions and refugees are sensed on the run. Most of the characters have crossed out eyes, as if their personality is being erased. A teacher teaches Latin to his students, the reminder that only education and culture can save us. “We get ahead / I never know the reason,” Labordeta sings.

It is not the first time that the author of ‘Ay, Carmela!’ addresses the Spanish conflict in his cinema. “That memory is present in many films of mine and could be in more if I had had the opportunity to make them,” he agrees. “He had a script, ‘Esa luz,’ which was published in the form of a novel because nobody wanted to make it.” Like ‘Rosa Rosae’, she warns, she has 30 or 40 “little movies”, personal projects that she tackles “when she gets bored.” “The subject of Labordeta was a pretext to make a small short.” According to Saura, the Civil War may not be a thing of the past. “Unfortunately I still think that it is not such a distant possibility. If things continue as they are… There is a confrontation and absurd violence that is exacerbating. We should not reach these limits. There is a ferment of Civil War, it would be far from being something similar, but that ferment of violence should be avoided.

Carlos Saura and his daughter Ann Saura in San Sebastián.



The incredible activity of this almost ninety-year-old filmmaker is due, according to him, to the fact that he does not know how to do nothing. «When I write I feel the need to draw, or to take photographs. I am busy all day. It is not an obligation, you have to work on the present and project yourself into the future. Having projects gives life. Making movies is an adventure that you never know how it will end. Writing and directing theater and opera does not satisfy him as much as cinema, “total art.” For Saura, “to work is to lay bricks or go to a mine.” The filmmaker never considers the legacy that he is going to leave. «My only legacy is my children, they have to have some of my DNA… Everything else is blown away. I don’t like to watch my movies, I make them and I never see them again. Sometimes, in a tribute that they do to me, I have no choice but to see them ».

In the age of platforms, the winner of an honorary Golden Shell in 2007 recognizes that he is “a selfish viewer”, who enjoys the pleasure of a huge television and good sound in his home. Your daughter certifies that she is subscribed to all platforms and watches movies daily. «The strange thing is to see a good one. And when I turn to the past, I have such a wonderful memory that it disappoints me “, laments the director. Carlos Saura’s weakness, he discovers, is disaster movies in the style of Roland Emmerich! «A meteorite that devastates New York… I love them. ‘2012’ is a marvel ”.