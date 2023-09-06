Although on some occasion he assured that he would not waste time writing his memoirs, Carlos Saura ended up betraying himself and three years before his death (he died on February 10, 2023, at the age of 91) he began to write them. In his defense, it must be said that he surely would not have done it without the unexpected challenge of a pandemic. The imposed solitude, especially bloody with the elderly, placed the filmmaker before his own mirror. Saura titled those memoirs, which are now being published, You also live from images (Taurus). He worked on them until his last days, although he did not finish them. His fragmented style responds to the character of its author, to his life between dreams, since, like his brother, the painter Antonio Saura, he had “the habit of filling cork boards with a particular iconography”.

In the company of producer Elías Querejeta (center) and director Víctor Erice, in an undated photograph. Personal file of Carlos Saura

A tireless creator who was involved in stage and documentary projects until the end of his life, Saura liked to go down to Madrid from his house in Collado Mediano on the suburban train, but with his wings clipped by the global health alarm, all he could do was fly. by memory, reviewing albums and texts on the computer in his motley studio, a place full of cameras, notes, postcards, drawings and photographs. A room with views that was the heart of a house and that visual board of a life: “That board is renewed from time to time,” writes Saura in his book, “not only when a sentimental upheaval puts an end to years of life in common and therefore of photographic memories, but because from time to time the urgent need arises to renew the iconography and update it”.

Saura, singing on a rooftop with her sisters Ángeles (on guitar) and Pilar, in an image from 1962. Personal file of Carlos Saura

In that place, where there was never a lack of animals and children, the filmmaker began to dust off corners of his childhood and early youth, the core of a full existence marked by the shadow of the Civil War but illuminated by the memories of a home that he avoided with music and dire circumstances games Saura remembers how his father, linked to the Government of the Second Republic, when the siege of Madrid no longer gave truce, improvised a bonfire in the living room with the wood from the doors of the house. He grew up scared by the bombs, but under the loving protection of his parents, Fermina and Antonio; his complicity and camaraderie with his older brother, Antonio, sick and bedridden for most of his adolescence, and the affection of his sisters, María Pilar and Ángeles.

In one of the best passages of his book, he summarizes his passage through the world this way: “With the state of mind of someone who recognizes that life has been kind, and who would be ungrateful if they did not recognize that up to now the pleasant moments have surpassed far from those others dominated by bitterness and despair, now I find myself, with 90 years behind me and in another century from which I was born, in a position to reflect on the persistence of certain images on the retina. Those images have accompanied me to remind me that there is an answer to the big questions: where do you come from and where are you going? I come from there, from the war. I go there, towards death, and in between the life of every day”.

Mirror game with Geraldine Chaplin, his partner at the time, in a hotel in Switzerland in 1974. Personal file of Carlos Saura

From a very young age, Saura showed his interest in different artistic disciplines. Photography, painting and music were part of the family warmth. But his passion for cinema was born on the streets, when in the poor and battered Madrid of the post-war period, the little boy escaped to the sessions of the neighborhood cinemas near his family home on Menéndez Pelayo avenue to watch over and over again. the 1930s version of Zenda’s Prisoner.

Saura accurately evokes the first days of the war: the parades of militiamen with their fists raised, the songs, the closed windows of the city and the innocent games in an open field next to his building. Also hunger and the dead. A traumatic experience that will end up reflected in an allegorical way in early films such as The hunt (1966), the garden of delights (1970), or Cousin Angelica, a 1974 film selected for the Cannes Film Festival that spoke of the contest from the memory of the defeated and that became a media target for the pressure cooker of the agonizing dictatorship. The film caused such a stir that it ended with the dismissal of two ministers and some ultra altercations, including a bomb at the entrance to the Balmes cinema in Barcelona and an attempt to steal several rolls of the film from another cinema, the Amaya in Madrid. According to Saura, who wrote the script with Rafael Azcona, it was a well-known phrase by Valle-Inclán that gave him the narrative key he was after: “Things are not how we see them, but how we remember them.”

Long before that key event in the history of Spanish cinema, photography allowed him to earn a living very quickly and shaped his way of documenting reality and, therefore, of filming. It is impossible to trace Saura’s multifaceted cinematic legacy without the axis of his photographic eye. His filmography, more than fifty feature films and medium-length films, responds to very different times and attempts, with successes and setbacks, incontestable international successes and a final tribute one day after his death, the Goya de Honor, which served as the climax to catalyze the admiration and influence of his work in the new generations of filmmakers.

He was avant-garde by vocation, with an unprejudiced ear that connected with the roots and popular fashions and an instinct that allowed him to move forward without fear of changing and making mistakes. Among his internships for the Institute of Cinematographic Research and Experiences, embryo of the Official Film School, the short film that earned him the final degree title stands out. sunday afternoon. Like in the gulfs (1960) or in hurry up (1981), Saura was attracted to youthful restlessness and frustration, its emotional immediacy. Shot in 1956, the film focused on a maid, played by Isana Medel, who fights her insignificance in a gray society with the dream of going out with her friends every Sunday and going to one of the dance clubs that were in town at the time. Madrid, specifically, to one of the busiest, located on the ground floor of the Salamanca cinema. Saura took a 35-millimeter camera out into the street, something exceptional in Spain at the time, and archived the reality of that place as he would do two years later with the Cuenca documentaries or with his participation in the ill-fated Sanabria letter.

His work is also linked to collaboration with the women in his life. His first wife was the teacher, writer and director Adela Medrano, mother of his eldest children, Carlos and Antonio; the actress Geraldine Chaplin, mother of his third child, Shane, worked closely in a crucial stage of his cinema, providing him with important intellectual and cultural background; with Mercedes Pérez he had his children Manuel, Adrián and Diego, and with his partner in recent decades, the actress Eulalia Ramón, Anna, his only daughter and the right eye of his father until the final.

Although there are all genres in his career, he pecked at the milestones of his filmography without much interest in looking back. That wise detachment, like his learner’s curiosity about the new and unknown, endowed him with a generous nature, something appreciated by many of the actors and collaborators who worked with him. The preparation of his memoirs was no exception. During the last months of his life, Saura combined past and future while finishing the documentary the walls speak and the trials of Lorca for Saura with the memories of almost a century now collected in You also live from images.

Ángeles, the filmmaker’s sister, photographed by Carlos Saura himself in 1953. Personal file of Carlos Saura

The painter and the filmmaker: Antonio Saura (left) and Carlos Saura, during a visit by the two brothers to the Natural History Museum in London. Personal file of Carlos Saura

The Barcelona actress Eulàlia Ramón, Saura’s wife between 2006 and 2023, together with their daughter, Anna Saura Ramón, together at their house in Collado (Madrid) in 1999, when the girl was five years old. Personal file of Carlos Saura

Carlos Saura, during the filming of ‘La tarde del domingo’, the internship with which he finished his film studies at the Madrid Film School in 1957. Personal file of Carlos Saura

Carlos Saura and Luis Buñuel in 1982 in Mexico, where Saura was filming his movie ‘Antoinette’. Personal file of Carlos Saura

Saura, in a wheelchair, together with the great José Luis López Vázquez, during a break from filming ‘The Garden of Earthly Delights’, in 1970. Personal file of Carlos Saura

With Sara Montiel in 1966, at the Silver Bear celebration dinner in Berlin for ‘La caza’. Personal file of Carlos Saura

credits The pictures of this report belong to the book ‘Of images you also live. Almost a memory’, by Carlos Saura, published by the Taurus publishing house and edited by Elsa Fernández-Santos.