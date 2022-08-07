Carlos Santos (sixth from the left), authorities and representatives of the clubs, this Sunday, after the proclamation of the Grape Harvest Festival. / seven days jumilla

The Murcian actor Carlos Santos delivered this Sunday the proclamation of the 49 Jumilla Grape Harvest Festival. And he did it in a very personal way, recounting his experiences related to wine and the city of the Altiplano, before the attentive gaze of a Vico Theater full of peñeros from the 29 groups that make up the Federation that organizes the festivities together with the City Council. His sister, his mother and his partner were also among those in attendance.

About 11 o’clock in the morning, he was officially received at the Jumilla City Hall by the mayor, Juana Guardiola, along with several members of the municipal corporation, as well as representatives of the festive groups, including the president of the Federation of Peñas of the Grape Harvest Festival, Guillermo González. Next, the entourage moved to the Vico Theater, where the event was held, which began with the delivery of the honorary awards that this year the supporters’ clubs have designated.

In the first place, Juan Navarro Mínguez, a great collaborator of the group and of the parties with his sound and lighting company, who received the Non-Peñera Collaboration. For its part, the Gold Cofin was awarded to Cayetano Herrero González, founder of the Federation, of the emblematic Peña La Alborga, responsible for editing the magazine for many years and a person always ready to take on the assignments that come to him every year. from the rocks and from the entity that brings them all together. Both also received the gold badge of the Federation of Supporters Clubs of the Grape Harvest Festival.

In the central act of the proclamation, Carlos Santos was very close and grateful, and recognized that “after having held the honorary presidency of the Regulatory Council of the Jumilla PDO in 2017, and now after being appointed preacher of your Festival of Harvest, I just need to be Adopted Son. “Jumilla has caught me,” he said proudly.

In addition, he claimed to be a connoisseur of Jumilla wines, “which I defend, consume and promote among my friends, who are delighted and surprised.” Finally, the actor did not hide his happiness for the great professional moment he is experiencing, as the premieres of several films and series are very close, “to which my twinning today with Jumilla is also added.”

At the end of the act, Carlos Santos invited the Senior and Children Grape Harvesters, the Senior Winemakers, the Farmer of the Year, the president of the Federation of Peñas and the mayor, with whom he made a toast to Jumilla, its festivities and its came.

To finish the act, the actor received as a souvenir a metope from the Children’s Harvesters, a case with wines from Jumilla and a set of glasses with his name engraved that he was given by the Senior Harvesters, the insignia of the Peñas Federation for part of the president, and a gold pin in the shape of a branch that precisely inside contains a natural monastrell vine leaf from the fields of Jumilla.