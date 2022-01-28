Carlos Santiso is the new coach of Rayo. The red-haired ex-technician returns to the Vallecas bench to replace Miguel Ángel Quejigo, who took over the reins of the team this summer and has the rayistas bottom after winning a single match so far this year. A change of course to try to save the red-and-red team from relegation and calm the waters in a team that has been involved in controversy since the beginning of the season due to the difficult situation outside of sports…

Miguel Ángel Quejigo arrived this summer to relieve, precisely, Carlos Santiso at the head of the team. The coach, who began his second stage in Vallecas, has not been able to put together a competitive team at the start of the season plagued by controversy over contracts, working conditions and extra-sports problems that has had his sights set on something other than the playing fields. play. The balance of the franjirrojo technician is not good at all. It is true that they passed the round of the Copa de la Reina after beating Málaga at La Rosaleda, but they are bottom with only five points after reaping a win and two draws in the 16 games played so far with ten goals for and 36 against . Some numbers that distance him from salvation, which right now is seven points away, although with two games less than his direct rivals. Although beyond the results, the relationship with the squad has been the trigger. The precariousness with a very short coaching staff and its position in favor of the club in denouncing the players for the contracts have deteriorated the relationship between both parties.

Carlos Santiso thus begins his second stage in the red-and-red club where he left this summer, also with controversy. Of course, last year they managed to save themselves with a well-armed team that knew how to compete throughout the championship and will try to reverse the difficult situation this season.