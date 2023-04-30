A month after his 76th birthday, in Tribeca, the film festival founded by Robert de Niro, the documentary by Carlos Santana will premiere. The story of the legendary Mexican guitarist was announced in mid-2022, but this week it was confirmed that the rights were purchased by Sony Pictures Classics. “The intention of this film is to touch people’s hearts and inspire them to reconnect with their own light so they can ignite miracles,” he told Variety when the project was announced.

The film — which opens in the same edition as the documentaries by U2 and Cyndi Lauper — points to awards season. It was directed by Emmy winner Rudy Valdez (of The Sentence) and produced by Oscar winners Brian Grazer and Ron Howard (of A beautiful mind). “Carlos immerses us in the life and musical trajectory of the rock icon. Filmmaker Rudy Valdez reinforces this personal narrative with never-before-seen, heart-pounding images, guided by Santana himself, in his own words,” announces Tribeca. For Sony, the documentary “shows the genius behind the musical sensation.”

Today he is ranked 15th on Rolling Stone’s “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time” list. He had learned to play the violin, but he discovered the electric guitar in the 1940s, when he heard Javier Bátiz. “Hearing the sound of the electric guitar in the park bouncing with the churches and the sky, for me it was like seeing a flying saucer for the first time,” he told the BBC.

The last time, Carlos Santana fainted in the middle of a concert. Photo: Composition LR.

Before starting a rock career and moving to San Francisco in the 1960s, Santana played in his father’s band in Tijuana. “He is one more migrant who, like so many, leaves looking for what his country does not offer: opportunities to improve. Perhaps in Mexico he would not have been as successful as he was with great musicians in the country, who did not have the showcase that is the United States, ”announcer Diego Pardavé told Efe. On his side, Bátiz praised his career. “Carlos took my music, my way of playing, all over the world and he became very famous and accepted. I feel very lucky that he did it.”

The musician has not stopped touring, with ‘Miraculous supernatural’ he started last June and had 30 performances in the United States. After suffering a decompensation at a show, he suspended his tour and resumed until he surpassed his 300th concert at the House of Blues Las Vegas. “He is already working to reach number 400,” says the American press about the also film producer and member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Carlos will be released on June 17.

