The famous guitarist Carlos Santana (Autlán de Navarro, Mexico, 76 years old) has had to apologize. The reason? A transphobic speech that he launched between songs at one of his concerts. His words were during a concert in Atlantic City (New Jersey) held at the end of last July. Although the video has taken several days to be made public, as soon as it has seen the light in a short time it has gone viral on social networks. Given the commotion generated, the founder of Santana, a pioneering band in fusing Latin music and rock, has been forced to apologize. publicly, something he has done with a message on his Facebook account.

“When God created you and me, before we came out of the womb, you know who you are and what you are.” said at the concert. He continued: “Later on, when you come out of it, you see things and you start to believe that you might be something that sounds good, but you know it’s not good.” He did not end there, as Santana forcefully stated: “A woman is a woman and a man is a man, that’s all. What you want to do in the closet is your business.”

More information

For weeks the artist had not retracted his words. After going viral, the legendary guitarist, winner of 10 Grammy Awards and three Latin Grammys, decided yesterday to use his social networks to apologize. “I’m sorry for my insensitive comments,” the letter begins. He has only shared it on his Facebook account, despite having active profiles on it as well. instagram and x (old Twitter). “They do not reflect that I want to honor and respect the ideals and beliefs of all people. I realize that what I said hurt people and that was not my intention. I sincerely apologize to the transgender community and everyone I have offended,” her apology letter continues.

In the age of social networks, there is no comment or controversy that goes unpunished. And Santana’s words were not going to go unnoticed, despite the fact that they have taken several weeks to be made public. It was a Reddit user who first posted the video. According to collect infobae, The user attended the concert with his family and after the controversial comments they decided to leave: “He spent 15 minutes saying the most shocking anti-trans crap I’ve ever heard.” Which leaves the possibility that his speech was full of other vexations that have not yet been made public.

“I want to honor and respect the ideals and beliefs of all people, whether they are LGBTQ or not. This is the planet of free will and we have all been given this gift. Now I am going to pursue this goal to be happy and have fun, and that everyone believes what they want and remains in their hearts without fear, “the apologies posted on Facebook continue. Santana concludes: “It takes courage to grow and shine in the light that you are, to be true, genuine and authentic. We grow and learn to shine our light with love and compliments. Have a glorious existence. Peace!”.

The famous 76-year-old guitarist suffered a fainting spell last summer at one of his concerts on his US tour. Hours after the event, he reappeared on his Facebook page in which he explained the reasons for the incident: “I forgot to eat and drink water, so I got dehydrated and passed out.” A year later, he continues with his US tour and still has 16 concerts to go in Las Vegas (Nevada).