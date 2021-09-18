The middle part of the BetPlay Dimayor 2021-2 League is here and there are several teams that took advantage of the availability of free players to sign the last reinforcements for the closing of the campaign. This was the case with Independent Santa Fe, who managed to sign the experienced steering wheel Carlos ‘La Roca’ Sánchez, well known for his role in the Colombia selection.
“From my humble experience, I want to contribute as much as I can, I come with the idea of helping and giving my best so that the team and the club grow. From me they will have a professional, someone who has always given everything for the institution that gives me the opportunity”Sánchez commented to the official website of the club.
This will be the 35-year-old’s first experience in Colombian soccer, as made his debut in 2005 as a professional at River Plate de Montevideo and from then on he built a career in European football playing for teams such as Valenciennes in France, Fiorentina in Italy, Espanyol in Spain and Watford in England, among others.
As part of the overall Colombian team, he was one of the most important pieces in the classification and participation in the 2014 and 2018 World Cups, in addition to the third place occupied in the 2016 Copa América Centenario.
