Carlos Sanchez He came with the fame of playing two World Cups and making a career in Europe, but in Santa Fe he put on overalls and is one more. He runs, fights and sacrifices himself like the rest of his companions. But all of his international experience has helped Santa Fe get into the fight for a place in the final and to ensure a return to an international tournament, after a blank 2022.

In the midst of a short and struggling payroll, Santa Fe builds his house on this Rock, who tries to impose his command in the middle and who, in emergencies like the current one, due to José Aja’s injury, also has the ability to go further back and play as a central defender. And so, moving pieces every week, without being able to repeat a team, DT Alfredo Arias has built a solid team in Bogotá and a fighter on the outside. Today they receive the needy Junior (4 pm, with a signal from Win Sports +).

How do you live this moment, with Santa Fe as leader?



With the peace of mind that every day the group, the team, the people who are part of Santa Fe are giving their best. The message is clear, as a benchmark for the team: it is to keep the focus on what we have, go game after game. Success lies in trying hard every day.

What goal did you set for yourself at the start of the season? Did you imagine qualifying as leaders?

We didn’t put a ceiling on ourselves, simply to be where we are, we had to be in all eight, that was the goal. Once we get in, we manage game after game and we’ll see how far we get with this momentum.

How do you interpret such short differences? Three points between the first and the eighth…



It has been an atypical tournament, I think that a tournament like this very rarely took place. It is a tournament that gives everyone the chance to enter, so that the so-called small teams can fight for the goal of entering at eight. It was a very hard-fought tournament, very competitive, and that speaks to the level of each team, each one fights with the strength it has.

Some say Santa Fe has more points than game. Is it so?

The truth is, I hardly consume sports programs because I see them as opinionologists: everyone has an opinion, everyone says things, then they retract and nothing happens. That for me goes against the football industry. You can form an opinion, argue over a weekend, but you are not contributing to the essence of football. Many things are said about Santa Fe, but we shield ourselves from that, we believe in our work, in the teacher’s message, we are at one with each other. Our idea is to continue like this, that people think what they want, we will continue to give everything we have and that the results are what should be given. That some play more beautifully: of Millionaires it was said that the League was too small for him and then he ended up in trouble to qualify. Football is very changeable.

In some games they suffered, but Santa Fe is the best place in the League…



We have maintained an important regularity in our house, with our people, and it is not that we do not prepare the same when we go outside. The objective is the same, here or abroad, to win the three points, adapt to the weather, to the situations of each team.

They lost several points in the last minutes: Águilas, Bucaramanga, Jaguares… How have they been correcting that?

It is a learning subject. In past championships we had a significant deficit in the matter of set pieces. An important factor is staying focused. Matches are won and lost by small details. There are factors: fatigue, height, the court. There’s the Santa Fe confidence, staying focused.

Was the classic that they beat Millonarios, after going 2-0 down, the turning point of the campaign?

I’m not going to lie to you: it was a game that emotionally made us feel many things. We came from several games that we couldn’t beat Millonarios, and because of the way it happened, it gave us that extra confidence, of believing that we are here to fight, to fight.

How have you solved the problems with a short payroll? He has even had to play central…

From the first moment we knew that the squad was small, but if we were united and shot for the same side, we could achieve important things. It is a team in which we are all workers: not because Carlos Sánchez went to two World Cups is it different. Carlos Sánchez is Santa Fe, like Morelo, like Castellanos, like Mier. When someone had difficulty or goes out of the script, we are the references to call him and land him, the team can perform without him, but he cannot without the team.

What is the contribution of Alfredo Arias?

Professor Arias is a great speaker, he always talks about his experiences. He has a great virtue: he doesn’t shut up, he doesn’t hold anything back. He says that in his life he was silent many times and now he decided not to be silent. He tells you up front when you’re right, when you’re wrong. He is a loyal person, true to his conviction. He is very flexible, he makes room for his players, who can give their point of view and reach the conclusion of what is best for the team. He lives football, he is addicted to football.

Are you worried about Junior, even though he hasn’t won?

It is an important rival, of great caliber, of a high level, which has earned the name it has for what it represents for Colombian football. Nothing has to change for us: we are Santa Fe, we go game after game and fight to meet our goal.

