A goal from the youthful Óscar Cruz in the 90th minute was enough for Penarol will defeat this Tuesday by the minimum of 1-0 at San Lorenzo Argentine in the River Plate Series that is disputed in Uruguay until January 27, but the gaucho club will have news, and Colombian ones.

Despite the fact that the Uruguayan team showed superiority during the game, the goal did not come until the end of the match in a play inside the area that the rookie player with the first team knew how to handle and who comes from being the top scorer in the lower categories.

However, in the 45th minute Abel Hernández, recently hired by the aurinegro team, was unable to make a penalty kick that was easily saved by the Argentine goalkeeper Augusto Batalla.

During the development of the match, Peñarol announced the incorporation of the Uruguayan playerss Matías Arezo, Lucas Hernández and Diego Rolan from Spanish Granada, Brazilian Sport Recife and Mexican Juárez, respectively.

With this victory those led by Alfredo Arias added their second win of the year after last Thursday they dispatched 3-2 in their stadium, the Champion of the Century on the outskirts of Montevideo, against students of La Plata from the neighboring country.

Sanchez and Perez

San Lorenzo tries to arm itself with the best management and the leaders have thought of two Colombian players.



Carlos ‘Roca’ Sanchez and Rafael Perez They are the chosen ones and, according to the media in that country, they are almost ready to become part of the club.

‘TyC Sports’ said that the two Colombians will be the attraction of the group and that they only need to be confirmed by the team.

“San Lorenzo reached an agreement with Carlos ‘La Roca’ Sánchez and Facundo Altamirano, and both the Colombian central defender and the goalkeeper, former Board of Trustees, will sign a contract with the Boedo club for one season. Regarding La Roca, the footballer arrived at the club as a free player, since in December 2022 his relationship with Independiente Santa Fe de Colombia ended and he negotiated his pass as a free player”, they stated from the outset about the experienced player”, it was commented.

