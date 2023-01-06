the deputy Carlos Sampaio (PSDB-SP) activated the PGR (Attorney General of the Republic) on Wednesday (4.jan.2023) against the new National Prosecutor of the Union for the Defense of Democracy created by the AGU (Advocacy General of the Union). Here’s the full (168 KB) of the representation.

On his Twitter profile, Sampaio published a video announcing the representation and criticizing the Lula government’s decree.

Watch the video published by Carlos Sampaio (1min18s):

“If we don’t overturn this decree, Lula can use it to patrol thoughts, censor critics and harass opponents. I really hope that the Public Ministry will accept my representation and work with the Supreme Court to overturn this absurd and authoritarian measure. After all, to defend democracy we already have our Constitution“, he stated.

On Monday (Jan 2), the attorney general of the Union announced the prosecution in his inauguration speech. According to Decree No. 11,328 of January 1, 2023, which regulates the creation, the new body will have among its functions the role of “tackling misinformation about public policies”. The official document, however, does not bring the concept of “misinformation” which will be used by the prosecution.

O Power360 reached out to the AGU for details on the criteria that will be adopted to determine what is legitimate information and what is not. Vaguely, the institution responded that disinformation would be “untrue or supposedly out of context facts brought to public knowledge on a voluntary basis with the aim of jeopardizing the proper execution of public policies, with real harm to society”.

The AGU has not yet defined what the structure of the prosecution will be and also the name of its representative. In the note sent to Power360 (read at the end of the text), the advisory claims that the performance of the new attorney will have as “goal” precedents of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) and the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) in decisions on the subject. In addition, it will be based on the functioning of false information checking agencies.

However, the concepts of the judiciary are similarly vague and conceptually imprecise.

Here are 2 recent examples below:

Speech by former STF minister censored – in October 2022, the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) censored a speech by Marco Aurélio Mello in an electoral program of the then president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The Court based itself on a decision that prohibited calling Lula a “thief” or “corrupt”. However, in the deleted part of the commercial, the former STF minister does not use such terms. He says that the Supreme Court did not acquit the petista, but that he had the processes annulled to restart in other instances;

The opposition has used social networks to criticize the measure, associating the prosecution with ways to promote “censorship” and political persecution. The AGU states that “under no circumstances will the National Prosecutor’s Office of the Union for the Defense of Democracy restrict opinions, criticize or act contrary to the public freedoms enshrined in the Federal Constitution“.

Read the full note sent by AGU to Poder360:

“The AGU is, at the moment, in internal negotiations for the structuring of the Attorney’s Office. This structuring, as well as the unit’s system and performance parameters, will be subject to the internal regulations of Decree No. 11,328/2023. This regulation should be submitted to public consultation to allow different sectors of society, including experts and representatives of other bodies and institutions imbued with the defense of democracy, such as the professional press itself, to give their opinion and suggest improvements.

“The modeling is being prepared and should be included in the internal regulations of the provisions of Decree No. 11,328/2023, which created the unit.

“In general, the unit will act upon demand from the authorities and managers of public policies, as provided for in items “a” and “b” of item VII of art. 47 of Decree No. 11.328/2023. However, it may also act directly in situations, for example, in defense of the prerogatives of its members.

“The fight against disinformation is aimed at defending the integrity of public policies. This action will be based on the rules in force and on the precedents of the courts that govern the matter, especially the STF, and also on the very system of action of the agencies for checking false information. There are already successful experiences of partnerships between these agencies and state bodies, such as the one held between the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) during the 2022 elections.

“The AGU is also studying the possibility of establishing partnerships with other civil society bodies, such as the national councils of Justice (CNJ) and the Public Ministry (CNMP), in addition to the Brazilian Press Association (ABI) so that they can help with the work defense of democracy and public policies.

“In the specific case of what will be the object of action by the AGU, disinformation is characterized by untrue or supposedly out of context facts brought to public knowledge on a voluntary basis with the aim of harming the proper execution of public policies, with real harm to society.

“There are recent precedents from the Federal Supreme Court (STF) on the subject. These precedents will guide the action of the new AGU Attorney’s Office, which, under any circumstances, will always act in line with the individual and collective principles and guarantees enshrined in the Federal Constitution, in particular those relating to access to information and freedom of the press and expression . It will also respect the fundamental principle of due process of law. All requests made by the Attorney General’s Office will be submitted to the Judiciary.

“It is important to emphasize that disinformation undermines trust in public institutions, in addition to undermining democracy by compromising the ability of citizens to make well-informed decisions, with negative social, political, economic and legal impacts.

“Under no circumstances will the National Prosecutor’s Office of the Union for the Defense of Democracy restrict opinions, criticize or act contrary to the public freedoms enshrined in the Federal Constitution. On the contrary, its action will be precisely to protect these freedoms. It is important to emphasize that disinformation undermines trust in public institutions, in addition to undermining democracy by compromising citizens’ ability to make well-informed decisions, with negative social, political, economic and legal impacts. Likewise, it affects the work of the professional press and freedom of expression itself. Finally, it is emphasized that the disclosure of information with unintentional error is not misinformation.”