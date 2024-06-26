Who became international and national note was the former president Carlos Salinas de Gortaribecause last Monday went to the party of the billionaire and art collector, Juan Antonio Pérez Simón in Madrid Spain. Draws attention to Photography of the Ex leader because its presence is not common in social and public events.

The media El Confidencial published that the billionaire’s party It was last Monday at his house in La Finca in Pozuelo de Alarcón in Madrid Spain. Also notable among the guests are the former president José María Aznar; the businessman Luis Miguel Rodríguez; and the Ambassador of Mexico Quirino Ordaz.

Speaking of the former president of the Spanish Government, José María Aznar was the one who granted a residence permit to former Mexican president Felipe Calderón. On that occasion, the newspaper El País published information highlighting that said authorization required a higher education qualification and an employment contract. They described it as Aznar sponsoring Calderón.

By the way, also in Spain they recently published photographs of the Former President Enrique Peña Nieto In a shopping center in Madrid, where he is shopping and was captured in images discreetly, he appears very calm and without any special entourage. In fact, he is fit, slim and looks good as usual.

According to the count, former Mexican presidents Carlos Salinas de Gortari, Felipe Calderón and Enrique Peña Nieto are in Spain. There must be something that attracts so much attention from high-level political figures. Little is known about Ernesto Zedillo and Vicente Fox is in Guanajuato. At the end of his term, López Obrador is said to be living in Palenque.

The reappearance of former president Carlos Salinas de Gortari is always controversial, he is rarely seen in public, reactions will surely come and there is no doubt that even a statement by President López Obrador that he has quarrels, at some point he described him as unspeakable, so very attentive.

Sinaloa. A group of deputies headed by the Morenista Almendra Negrete Sánchez presented in the Sinaloa Congress an initiative that proposes the right to recognition of daughters and sons of families of sexual diversity in Sinaloa and with this eradicating the discrimination they suffer from the civil registry .

The legislator explains: “when it comes to diverse families, the best interest of the minor must be put at the center, guaranteeing that daughters and sons born within diverse families can be guaranteed their voluntary recognition, this whenever “must legally guarantee and recognize the parent-child relationship.”

Outstanding. In an Ordinary Council session of the Culiacán City Council, they approved strengthening the Women Entrepreneurs for Well-being Program. Mayor Juan de Dios Gámez highlighted that with this they seek to continue granting credits to those who run a business or company.

Also yesterday, the municipal president, Juan de Dios Gámez, sworn in Samara Gámez López as general director of Administration, previously she worked in the Treasury area.

Diary. Today at 9:00 a.m. in Culiacán, the Educating Society will have a press conference with the theme “Impact of Addictions on Women in Sinaloa”, this as part of the commemoration of the International Day to Fight Abuse and Abuse. Illicit Drug Trafficking.

Political Memory. “Hope is the dream of the awakened man”: Aristotle.

