The historic former Mexican footballer, Carlos Salcido, will have his return to Mexican soccer, but this time as director of the Deportivo Ocotlán, club of the Premier league of the Third Division that will see activity from the next contest.
According to information from the journalist Elijah Quijada of the Octava Sports, the team that plays in the sports complex Carlos Salcido will integrate the competition after some years of the club.
Similarly, his former partner at Club Deportivo Guadalajara, Ramon Morales, will accompany him in the project as the club’s sports director, in the same way, his brother Carlos Adrian Morales will be linked, the latter had his most recent experiences as technical assistant and technical director of the Red Devils of Toluca in the First Division.
It should be remembered that, Carlos Salcido Since his retirement at the end of 2019, he was preparing to continue within the Aztec football environment, just the previous year he was part of the nascent Mexican Football League, being appointed as its first president and resigning at the completion of its first season.
In the same way, Ramon Morales was part of the creation of the Mexican Football League and he was announced as the technical director of the Mexican national team that would represent the best Aztec players in that league, but his future within the project did not prosper.
