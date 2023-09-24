At the end of the match against Striped at BBVA, Blue Cross He seemed to have recovered his football memory. He ended a streak of months without a win; He obtained his first victory on that field of play and they left the bottom of the general table.
However, after that encounter the Machine, although it tries, cannot. And they have only added one point since then, drawing 2-2 against the Mazatlan. Five points out of a possible twenty-seven are just the reflection of a team that a few years ago was fighting in the finals, in the last tournaments, at least in the playoffs, and now… now the fine is beginning to breathe down their necks.
Having obtained the ninth star made celestial fans excited, even thinking about a new golden age. in which winning became the norm, and thus they could recover the ground lost in recent years.
However, the bad decisions of a board that definitely wants the best for the team but does not know how to achieve it, the parade of technicians (the result of the same), the lack of a serious project and the lack of commitment of certain footballers, has today Cruz Azul at the bottom of the general table, more concerned about not finishing last than about qualifying.
They suffered their last defeat playing at the Azteca stadium, against the White Roosters of Querétaro. They went into the break winning 1-0, but in the second half everything went wrong and the Roosters turned the tables on them. The match ended 3-1 in favor of the visit.
The current situation ultimately also affects the players. Especially those who have a certain leadership and who have won important things in other clubs, such is the case of Carlos: the ‘Titan’ Salcedo.
The defender came to the Machine with the hope of playing finals again and winning championships, and today he finds himself ‘trapped’ in a team without head or tail. Here are the words of ‘Titan’ Salcedo after his team’s defeat against Querétaro:
