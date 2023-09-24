#Blue Cross🚂

“It’s a shitty moment we’re living in and we have to face it and be honest.”

“Knowing my teammates, it’s going to be a long night because you get to your room and start thinking about what’s happening week after week.”

“A total shame.”

Salcedo showed his face. pic.twitter.com/tYJhbgU61P

— León Lecanda 🦁 (@Leonlec) September 25, 2023