One of the news that shocked Mexican soccer this summer was the sudden Carlos Salcedo’s departure from Blue Crossnot so much because of the decision, but because of the context in which his farewell took place after a good performance in his last tournament.
The Mexican defender expressly asked the club to leave the team after his sister, Paola Salcedowas murdered in the State of Mexico, so since then she remained silent and did not publicly confirm the true reasons why she asked to leave The Machine.
While sorting out the legal situation that this entailed, Juarez FC He completed his signing and was finally presented with the border team, where he broke the silence and briefly explained why he asked to leave Blue Cross.
During the press conference in which he was introduced as a new Braves player, Carlos Salcedo He did not hide the fact that the issue was in the media and was very direct in the reasons why he asked to leave Cruz Azul:
“It’s not an open secret. All of this was done for a personal reason and the right people are taking care of it. The peace of mind of my family makes me feel better.”
– Carlos Salcedo
For this reason, Salcedo thanked the cement company’s board for having understood his situation and letting him leave the club, thus leaving everything in the hands of fate.
“As a human being, as a footballer, you have to adapt to what life throws at you. You have to think about the here and now. What matters most to me is the well-being of my family.”
– Carlos Salcedo
The 30-year-old defender ruled out wanting to play the victim and accepted the change that life brought him after what happened on a personal level, so he accepted the challenge of return to Juarezwhere he hopes to find a sense of belonging and perform at his highest level.
“I come with the same ambition and very grateful for the support,” he said. Salcedo during his presentation with the Braves of Juareza club with which he will live his second period.
