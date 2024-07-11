Carlos Salcedo He had stayed away from social media after his sister’s death, Paola Salcedoa situation that had generated some controversy due to everything that has been said about him, but in the last few hours the footballer has reappeared leaving a message that has given much to talk about.

The last time the Cruz Azul player used his social networks was a little over a week ago when he thanked the fans for their messages of support, after which he practically disappeared without a trace. They even point out that he is no longer in Mexico but now he has taken the time to publish a text on Instagram that relates him to what he is now experiencing.

Through your account Instagramthe footballer published a thought that would be dedicated to his sister and everything she is experiencing, because he talks about how although there are things that happened and that were bad, those will always be part of his essence for what he is now.

This is what the footballer shared on social media | Photo: Capture

“Be patient with yourself, with your process, remember that it is not about forgetting what you experienced, but about accepting that new reality, But accepting is not erasing those memories, it is embracing them as part of what you lived,” are some of the lines that can be read in her writing.

Carlos Salcedo has not published any more about it, he has not made any statement and his situation is unknown, even in his career there is also doubt as to what will happen since there is talk that he wants to leave Blue Cross but there is still no agreement on this.

The “Titan” is registered to play in the Apertura 2024 of the Liga MX so if he returns and everything is resolved, he could see action with the team if they deem it necessary.