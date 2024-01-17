Alexis Vega has been one of the names that has been most talked about in the market environment in Mexico this winter. For months now the player has become a discard from the herd, thus, Chivas has spent months trying to accommodate him inside or outside the country at all costs and they have finally achieved it, once the forward agreed to return to Toluca, a move almost than emergency on the part of Alexis and his legal environment.
The reality is that this movement, as it has been presented, represents losses for Chivas and for Vega himself, since Cruz Azul put twice as much money on Guadalajara's table as Toluca and the footballer was offered practically the same salary as he already had. perceived. Despite this, Alexis chose to reject those from the country's capital, since in addition to the protection clauses in favor of the machine in case of injuries or indiscipline, a call with Carlos Salcedo was key to the decision making.
Record states that Alexis had contact with Carlos Salcedo with whom he has a great friendship, in which he asked him how the environment was in La Noria and the central defender told him that the changes in the board of directors and coaching staff had everything in chaos, a fact that was key factor for Vega to choose to completely reject those from the country's capital. Remember that at that time the 'titan' was separated from the squad because the intention was to sell him. In addition, Salcedo, like Vega, is a footballer with a bad attitude on and off the field.
