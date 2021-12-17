Carlos Salcedo has had a worrying soccer slump in the last semester. The Mexican central defender lost his place in the Mexican National Team and had many problems to have a regular level with the UANL team. His attitudes when leaving the exchange were not well received either in El Tri or in the feline team. Due to these factors, everything indicates that the defender will leave the institution of the Sultana del Norte for the next semester.
According to the most recent reports, Salcedo would seek to return to soccer on the Old Continent. The former Fiorentina and Eintracht Frankfurt player would have among his plans to return to Europe. These journalistic versions indicate that the Galatasaray, of the first division of Turkey, would look for the ‘Titan’, an element that already has experience in European football.
According to the Transfermarkt portal, Salcedo has a value of 5 million euros. Tigres paid about 8 million euros to bring him to Liga MX in January 2019. Salcedo has a contract with the felines until December 2022. We will see if the board allows his departure.
The 28-year-old defender did not have his best tournament with the UANL team in the Grita México 2021 tournament. Salcedo played just 11 games in the regular season and scored one goal. In the league he took a more prominent role, since he played 360 minutes in four games and scored a goal.
#Carlos #Salcedo #closer #closer #leaving #Tigres
Leave a Reply