It seems that one of the soap operas of the winter has come to an end: Carlos Salcedo will join Toronto FC of Major League Soccer (MLS). The Mexican central defender sounded strongly to get to Brazilian soccer or to return to the Old Continent, but he opted for the offer from the United States league. The 28-year-old soccer player leaves Tigres, the team he joined in 2019, with more pain than glory and showing his lowest level in a long time.
No one doubts Salcedo’s conditions. The soccer player from Guadalajara, without a doubt, has great physical and technical conditions. When he is plugged in, he is the best central defender that the Mexican National Team has. However, since his return from Europe, the player has shown an irregular level. Perhaps pulling more towards the negative than towards the positive.
Del Salcedo who dazzled at Eintracht Frankfurt and El Tri in previous years showed little or nothing. With the UANL team, the central defender was distracted on many occasions, imprecise in his marks and cuts, as well as losing his head at important moments. The defenseman was also severely criticized for his attitude on and off the pitch, his tantrums and unsportsmanlike behavior.
With the feline squad he played 102 games in total. The defender scored seven goals, received a yellow card 21 times and was sent off twice. By all accounts, it seemed that his cycle in Tigres had ended a long time ago. Salcedo did not look comfortable on the field of play and the fans pressed more and more. The change of scenery to the MLS, a league in which he already has experience, could benefit his career. His arrival in Toronto could be the change he needed.
Salcedo reaches an ambitious project in the MLS. Toronto FC has added experienced and winning coach Bob Bradley to its ranks. He also confirmed the arrival of Lorenzo Insigne, one of the most interesting movements in the winter market, and is looking for the incorporation of Dries Mertens. The Mexican defender will arrive at one of the most solid projects in the American league and will experience less pressure than in Liga MX.
These two elements can help the defender to recover his best level, sheltered by a serious project and a less complex environment. Almost a year before the 2022 World Cup, Salcedo will have to redouble his efforts and find his best version to be considered by Gerardo Martino in the Mexican National Team and play his second World Cup.
