Chivas has had a shower of possible signings on the table in recent semesters, specifically since the beginning of the Ricardo Peláez era. Names that range from young promises who can help the club over time in its search for a Liga MX title after almost 10 years of drought, to players whose career is in decline and wants a place in a Guadalajara that is almost always in need. of reinforcements.
One of those cases is that of Carlos Salcedo, a central defender who at the time was the best in the MX League within Guadalajara, a club with which he was champion and later left for Europe. However, the return of Carlos, although it has been closer than it seems, has not been possible for different reasons. But the footballer clings to that illusion of being able to wear the Verde Valle team shirt once again.
Carlos confirmed that at the time he had talks with people from Chivas, among them the owner of the club Amaury Vergara, although they did not go further because his signing has not been able to transcend the reason why, after leaving the Tigres, he has wandered for the MLS and now plays in Juárez. Despite these failed attempts, the ‘Titan’ made it clear that he is still open to returning to Guadalajara because he affirms that it is the “club that he loves” and wants to have a different closing story with the Verde Valle team.
#Carlos #Salcedo #dreams #returning #Chivas
