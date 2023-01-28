Carlos Salcedo confesses, HE WANTS TO RETURN TO CHIVAS! 🇦🇹👀

“I had talks with Amaury Vergara, nothing in particular, also with Higuera, who was an important part so that I could go to Europe. It is always an illusion to return to Chivas, it is a club that I love, ”he commented to FOX Sports. pic.twitter.com/Usdp60x7PQ

– Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) January 28, 2023