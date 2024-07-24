He Stove Football continues within the Liga MXsince the clubs have until the month of September to be able to make movements, which is perfect for them, since at this time the semester enters a break to dispute the Leagues Cup against MLS.
One of the teams that is making the most changes in recent days is Braves of Juarezas it has just announced its new sports director, the Spanish Fran Sanchezwhich has already played this role both in the Grenade as in the Real Valladolid from Spain. The European takes over the post he left Humberto Valdeswho held the post for one year.
Now, the transfer specialist Fernando Esquivel reported that both Carlos Salcedo as Rodolfo Pizarro They would be in talks to wear the jersey of the border team. This would be very good for the Ciudad Juárez team because they have not had a great start in the Apertura 2024, as they only have one point out of twelve possible, after a tie with Atlas and three falls against Toluca, Pumas and America.
He Titan has just terminated his contract with Blue Crossafter his desire to no longer live in Mexico due to insecurity, following the murder of his sister Paola Salcedo. The central defender would return to Juarezwhere he was between 2022 and 2023. According to Fer EsquivelThe World Cup player would sign a contract that would allow him to live in the United States, although working in Mexico, and La Máquina would receive approximately one million dollars as compensation for the termination.
With respect to Jokerwould arrive on loan for a year with a mandatory purchase option in case of fulfilling minutes. The attacking midfielder was no longer taken into account by the AEK Athens from Greece, which is why his agent began to look for accommodation for him, knocking on some Aztec doors, with Bravos as the most interested, waiting for him to recover his level.
In fact, after his defeat against the America on Date 4 of the Liga MXthe Brazilian coach Mauricio Barbieri He ranted against the board, as they had not fulfilled their promise regarding reinforcements. Now, with the arrival of a new manager, his wishes may come true, as Fernando Esquivel He assured that the Spaniard would come with at least four reinforcements.
