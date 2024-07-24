Pizarro to Juarez 🚨🐎 As reported by 365Scores, Rodolfo Pizarro was offered to Mexico, with Juárez being the main interested party and most advanced in his signing 🟢👀 Pizarro would arrive on loan for 1 year with an obligatory purchase option if he meets the minutes… pic.twitter.com/UQYPvs8YbV — 365Scores Mexico🇲🇽 (@365scoresMX) July 23, 2024

Now, the transfer specialist Fernando Esquivel reported that both Carlos Salcedo as Rodolfo Pizarro They would be in talks to wear the jersey of the border team. This would be very good for the Ciudad Juárez team because they have not had a great start in the Apertura 2024, as they only have one point out of twelve possible, after a tie with Atlas and three falls against Toluca, Pumas and America.

🤝 We welcome Fran Sánchez as our new institutional sporting director! We are excited to have his experience and leadership. 🐎 #ContogoMásBravos pic.twitter.com/xF73fVkROG — FC Juárez (@fcjuarezoficial) July 23, 2024

With respect to Jokerwould arrive on loan for a year with a mandatory purchase option in case of fulfilling minutes. The attacking midfielder was no longer taken into account by the AEK Athens from Greece, which is why his agent began to look for accommodation for him, knocking on some Aztec doors, with Bravos as the most interested, waiting for him to recover his level.