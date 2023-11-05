The central defender of the Cruz Azul Football Club, Carlos Salcedostarred in a moment of tension with a light blue fan who reproached him for his mistake in the match against Tigres UANL on Matchday 14 of the Apertura 2023 tournament.
This was while the players were entering the cement team bus at the concentration hotel in Guadalajara, when a fan reminded them of the importance of sweating the club’s shirt and not making mistakes.
The 2018 Russia World Cup winner approached the fan and even threatened to headbutt him, before getting on the bus. Fortunately for those involved, the quick intervention of a security member prevented the situation from escalating into something more serious.
“Just here, cheering on Cruz Azul, let all the players give him hell, we told all the players to get mad, but I told the good Salcedo that he needed to celebrate Gignac’s goal, that he should give everything because of our colors and he got angry. “He told me to say it to his face, he wanted to headbutt me,” he mentioned. EdyCruz Azul fan.
“I just asked him to give him shit,” said the fan of the light blue team.
In the end, the La Noria team was officially eliminated by losing 1-0 to Club Deportivo Guadalajara on Matchday 16, which left them with no options to get into the top 10 teams of the regular phase tournament to the Play-In.
