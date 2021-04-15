Before him Made in Italy Grand Prize of Emilia Romagna, “There is no better Italian symbol than Ferrari”. Carlos Sainz says this to local journalists, who do not need to be convinced with much effort either. He is fluent in the language and the interlocutors appreciate him. Seeing you, one would say that the 26-year-old from Madrid has been dressed in red all his life and acting as ambassador of the Prancing Horse, but this Imola will be his second race after eighth place achieved in the last Bahrain GP.

F1 is a mechanical sport, man and machine. For the symbiosis to result, the driver and the car must know each other perfectly, one maximizing each available hundredth and the other adjusting (engineers through) to the characteristics of the driver. To simulate in weeks what others achieve in years, Sainz has been able to accelerate the adaptation process, sporting and cultural, to a legendary team full of peculiarities.

Since January he moved to Italy and lives a few kilometers from Maranello, near Modena, where he spends long periods between races that allow him to visit the engineers frequently. This practice, living close to the factory, was never common at Ferrari. “Not even in Formula 1”, Sainz interrupts, in conversation with AS about the asphalt that immortalized the Senna myth. “To tell you the truth, it was not customary either in Ferrari, but not in this sport either. However, it worked very well for me during the two years at McLaren, when I decided that to adapt quickly to the car and have a strong first season I had to live in Woking. “

Those who know him joke that “they no longer know what to do with him in the factory” after assigning him dozens of tasks and involving him in as many meetings. The aforementioned laughs: “Now yes, although I have to say that at first, as perhaps we were not used to each other and they didn’t really know how they were going to occupy my time, iWe are testing what type of meeting or information I would like to see, or what places I would like to visit in the factory “.” At first we had to talk to face those months of January and February, but now everything is very well organized and we know what it is. what we want to do “, he concludes.

“Nothing to highlight”

As for the weekend, Sainz warns that there are no noteworthy evolutions in the Ferrari SF21. “Nothing important, nothing to highlight”, ditch, beyond the usual aerodynamic adaptations between circuits. “It is possible that Ímola costs more than Bahrain, in Sakhir I had the tests to adapt and that is a very good reference. Although for this grand prize I had the previous race as an analysis, so I feel that I am more prepared. It is true that it is a very trustworthy circuit, of feeling the car underneath and knowing what it is going to do, “he adds. The objective” is always to be in Q3, and in the race as far forward as possible. “There is room for improvement:” It’s early to know the trends for the year, we’ve had a decent first race but we all want more. “