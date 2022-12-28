The 2022 Formula 1 season ended in a different way than hoped for Ferrari, with the Maranello team which, despite the good premises, failed to hold a candle to Red Bull and Max Verstappen. Waiting to find out what 2023 will reserve for the Cavallino, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc will be able to recharge their batteries in anticipation of new battles. In particular, the Spaniard, winner of the British Grand Prix, will have the opportunity to enjoy himself aboard one of the supercars in his collection, with various high-performance cars crowding the Iberian driver’s garage. Alongside the dream racing cars, however, there is also an ordinary car, one Volkswagen Golf. But let’s go in order.

In Carlos Sainz’s garage there are several McLarens, the result of the years spent with the Woking team. The son of the family owns a 720S, a model equipped with a V8 engine capable of delivering 720 HP and 770 Nm of torque with rear-wheel drive. The performances speak of a maximum speed of 340 km/h, with acceleration 0-100 in just 2.9 seconds. The same British team gave Sainz one McLaren 600LT which was customized to celebrate one of the podiums he conquered during his adventure in Woking. The 600LT is equipped with a 600 HP twin-turbo V8 capable of exceeding 300 km/h. Moving to Ferrari inevitably led the Spaniard to add some Prancing Horse models to his collection, starting with an F8 Tributo, a model that has made Maranello’s recent fortunes also in terms of sales. Also in this case there is an eight-cylinder under the skin, capable of delivering 720 HP and 770 Nm of maximum torque which allow it to exceed 340 km/h of maximum speed and cover the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds.

Just on the occasion of these Christmas holidays, Carlos Sainz also gave himself a new Cavallino supercar, the Ferrari 812 Competizione, joining the exclusive club of 999 owners (599 units planned for the coupé version only). This racing car boasts a naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 engine capable of deliver 830 HP and 692 Nm of maximum torque which allow a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds and a top speed exceeding 340 km/h. Finally, among many supercars, the Spaniard also owns a more common car to which he is particularly attached: a Volkswagen Golf GTI, the car with which he got his driving licence. The German compact is kept in Madrid and sometimes Sainz still uses it for his travels during periods away from the circuits.