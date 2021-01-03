Carlos Sainz talks to Stéphane Peterhansel, his teammate on the Mini team. THE COUNTRY

Carlos Sainz, two-time world rally champion in the early 90’s and three-time Dakar Rally champion, the last one in the last edition held in Saudi Arabia, will return to Arab lands next January, aged 58, to defend the Title. He will do it, again, with the Mini X-Raid team, which announced this Friday that it will repeat its 2020 line-up, so that it will not only have the current champion, but also Stephane Peterhansel, the most successful rider in the history of the competition.

Despite all the recent achievements and recognitions, both in the Saudi desert and in the awards ceremony galas, or perhaps motivated precisely by that, by the Princess of Asturias Award for Sports that was awarded last June o For being recognized as the greatest rally driver of all time in an expert vote organized by the FIA, Sainz doesn’t feel like taking early retirement just yet. And that already became last January, at 57, the oldest driver of the Dakar.

After a triumph that left a magnificent taste in his mouth – Sainz won one of the fastest and most demanding races in recent years – the charismatic Madrid driver will repeat at the wheel of the Mini John Cooper Works. He will start preparing, together with his inseparable co-driver Lucas Cruz – with him he has won all three editions, in 2010, 2018 and 2020, with three different cars: Volkswagen, Peugeot and Mini – next week at the Rally de Andalucía.

“I am looking forward to racing together with Mini again in the next Dakar. I will try to defend my victory in 2020. Now that time has passed, I must say that this is one of the victories of which I am most proud, ”says the athlete in the team statement. The 2021 Dakar Rally will be held between January 3 and 15 and, the pilot predicts, it will be another great event: “After this year’s experience, it will probably be even better.” Sainz also explains that despite the difficult time that the covid pandemic is going through, the X-Raid team has been able to work in some areas of the car to improve its performance: “I think we have become even better.”

Confidence in a winning project and the good feelings he had in that last Dakar motivate Sainz to keep racing. He wants to have fun. And the best way he knows how to do it is by getting into a rally car, no matter how much dust he ends up swallowing at the end of the day. This was stated in an interview with EL PAÍS about the past in Arab lands. “The World Rally Championship I left it overnight. That day will also reach the Dakar. I do not know when. I think I have earned the right to decide when to stop. That day has not yet come.