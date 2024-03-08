The Spanish pilot of Formula 1 Carlos Sainz will be lost Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this weekend because he has to undergo surgery for appendicitis, the team reported this Friday Ferrari.

“Carlos Sainz has been diagnosed with appendicitis and will need to undergo surgery,” said the Italian team on the social network Oliver Bearman, 18 years old, will take over Sainz's wheel for the rest of the weekend.

“It has been a difficult day for me since I have not fully recovered from the illness that has kept me in bed for the past 24 hours; and I still feel very weak,” the Spaniard had declared before the medical report.

On Saturday he finished third in Bahrain, adding his twelfth podium since racing in F1, in which he has two victories.

“In any case, I was able to go out on the track and optimized all my time in the car and with the team,” said Carlos after the first day of free practice.

“This track has a lot of grip and the high-speed corners make things difficult for the cars and the drivers. Although I couldn't push the limit today, at least we completed the programme, so hopefully I'll be fully recovered so we can focus on qualifying and the race,” said the talented driver from Madrid this Thursday in Jeddah.

