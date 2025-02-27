Carlos Sainz marked a blow with the Williams on the second day of the three pre -season Formula 1 tests in Bahrain. The Madrid pilot was the fastest, taking advantage of a classification simulation, which served to overcome the two Ferrari, in 31 thousandths Lewis Hamilton, and in 83 to Charles Leclerc.

Although those who disturbed on the second day of evidence, more than Sainz’s chrono, were the McLaren with their good rhythm in the long batches, emulating a race distance.

Alternate domain

Hamilton was the fastest in the morning and Sainz

If on the morning it was Lewis Hamilton the fastest on Sajir’s track (with the C3 tire, yellow), in the afternoon, with change of pilots, only Carlos Sainz was able to overcome English in the time table. He did it in a few laps launched, for 31 thousandths. Scarce margin, but corroborates the step forward of what was the penultimate car of the 2024 grill. Although, yes, Sainz was the pilot who used the most tires, 25, a sign that his batches were very short.

The domain exhibited by Norris on the first day of tests, disturbing Max Verstappen, was reproduced in this second day in the long batches, in which English intimidated with a better rhythm than the Ferrari and the Mercedes.

Official classification of the second day of preseason tests Formula1.com

For his part, Fernando Alonso continues to work on the evolution and tuning of his AMR25, which does not seem to have progressed with respect to the competition despite the revolutionary design with 95% aerodynamic novelties. The Asturian marked a discreet 11. Crono of the day, 1.3s from Sainz.

The new chief of Aston Martin, Andy Cowell, said that Silverstone’s team is working “hard for Fernando Alonso to have an opportunity to win a race.” In an interview with the ImoMotor web, the engineer commented that the challenge of being a champion team has been set for 2027. “If possible? We are looking at it over two years, really. ” Will Fernando Alonso still be at the wheel with 45 years?