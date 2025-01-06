Carlos Sainz already sensed it upon his arrival at the camp, on Sunday afternoon in Saudi Arabia: “There is nothing to do in this Dakar now.” The accident he suffered on a cut dune in the first part of the dantesque second stage, the Chrono 48 Hours, has cost him dearly: the Madrid native loses an hour and a half to the new leader, the South African Henk Lategan (Toyota), and one hour and 20 minutes with Nasser Al Attiyah (Dacia), third.

Heads and tails

Sainz moves away 1h30m from the leader while Loeb manages to cut the disadvantage from half an hour to just 19 minutes

Sainz finished the Chrono 48 Hours this morning in 34th position, one hour and 35 minutes behind the winner of the stage, the Saudi Yazeed Al Rajhi, who had a 4-minute penalty and gave up the lead to Lategan, who had been second. .

In the general classification, the Matador, current defender of the title, is 1h30m behind the South African from Toyota. Sainz arrived at the Bisha finish line with the Ford Raptor with hardly any bodywork.

Better luck was for Sébastien Loeb, another of those who had problems on Sunday when three fans broke down due to an electrical incident. The Frenchman, who was 33 minutes behind Al Rajhi, managed to reduce his deficit to 13m42s over the winner in the second part of the 48h time trial. In the general classification, Loeb is 18m56s behind Henk Lategan, still with options to fight for the Tuareg.

Motorcycles

Sanders certifies victory and leadership

In the motorcycle category, Daniel Sanders (KTM) certified the victory he was already aiming for in the first part of the stage. The Australian, who already won the prologue and the first stage, beat Honda riders Adrien Van Beveren and Skyler Howes.