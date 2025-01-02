

Sergi Font Special envoy to Bisha (Saudi Arabia) 01/02/2025



Updated at 04:50h.





The engines roar under the scorching sun of Bisha, a town in the south of Saudi Arabia, where this Friday, with the prologue stage, the 47th edition of the Dakar, the raid rally considered the toughest and most unpredictable in the world, begins. Two weeks in which…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only