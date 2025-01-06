

01/06/2025



Updated at 7:41 p.m.





Carlos Sainz He abandoned the 2025 Dakar Rally this Monday. The Spanish driver and his co-driver Lucas Cruz suffered a spectacular accident during the second stage, a marathon of 967 kilometers and 48 hours through the desert, and the damage to their vehicle after a rollover has been irreparable. . The Madrid native will not be able to repeat the title he won last year.

Specifically, the damaged part of your ford raptor It was the safety arch at the rear, a piece that cannot be replaced according to the competition regulations. It suffered serious damage and the penalty, of about 23 minutes, made any type of comeback in the general classification impossible.

The Madrid native, four-time champion of the Dakar At 62 years old, he managed to finish the day even though he did not have a windshield or part of the roof. However, that heroic act cooled when reaching the finish line, where everyone knew that abandonment was just around the corner, as the FIA ​​confirmed today.