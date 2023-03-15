Carlos Sainz Jr. is a Spanish racing driver, born on September 1, 1994 in Madrid, Spain. He is the son of the legendary pilot of rally Carlos Sainzwho was on the podium more than 95 times, in first, second or third place.

He began his career as a runner in the go-karting at 7 years of age. He was part of the Redbull young promise team and in 2014 he was offered a seat in Formula 1, only if he managed to win the Formula Renault 3.5 championship, which he did.

His debut was in 2015 in the Toro Rosso team at the age of 20, and managed to score points in his first race. In this year he also obtained a fifth position in the classification of Spain and a seventh place in the GP, or Grand Prix, of Singapore, demonstrating his quality as a driver.

At the moment, competes in the Formula 1 category for the Ferrari team alongside driver Charles Leclerc and French general manager Fred Vasseur, formerly of the Alfa Romeo team.

Until now has run 164 races and accumulated 793 points with only 28 years of age, and has not stopped adding experience. Last year he had his best season with a cumulative 246 points.

This year he wants to surpass that feat in the longest world championship in history, with a total of 23 Grands Prix. Among some of his most important achievements are:

– In 2020 he finished sixth in the Drivers’ Championship in his first season with the McLaren team.

– In 2021when he was signed by Ferrari, he was considered the best driver not directly fighting for the title thanks to two events: finishing second in the Monaco GP and obtaining another three podium finishes in the season.

– In 2022fulfilled one of his great dreams, he obtained his first victory in the British GP in Silverstone, along with his first pole position, that is, first place in the qualifying race for the day of the race. He was on the podium 9 times.

Currently, the Ferrari SF-23 It is Carlos Sainz’s car for the 2023 Formula 1 season, in his third year as official driver of the Italian team.

