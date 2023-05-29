Carlos Sainz Jr. was born on September 1, 1994 a Madrid, in Spain. Raised in a family of motorsport enthusiasts (his father Carlos Sainz is a famous rally driver), he developed a passion for racing from an early age. Sainz Jr. as a driver started racing in karting, like many other successful pilots, at the age of nine. He has competed in various karting competitions in Spain and achieved significant successes, which have earned him the agreement to drive a Ferrari, the most famous Scuderia in the Formula 1.

Carlos Sainz Jr. in the Ferrari during the 2023 Monaco GP

Carlos Sainz Jr., when he started racing

In 2009, at the age of 15, Sainz Jr. made his single-seater debut, participating in the Formula BMW Europe. He achieved promising results, winning four races and finishing second in the general standings.

Subsequently, Sainz Jr. progressed to the Formula Renault 2.0 and the Formula 3 Euro Series. He continued to show great potential and achieve success.

Sainz Jr. in GP3 in 2013

In 2014, Sainz Jr. joined the Red Bull’s young driver programme. He raced in the Formula 1 Support Series, the GP3 Seriesachieving the championship title in its debut season.

Sainz Jr.’s great success in the minor categories attracted the attention of Formula 1 teams, and in 2015 he was announced as a driver for the Toro Rosso team. He made his Formula 1 debut in 2015 Australian Grand Prixat the age of 20.

Sainz Jr. made his F1 debut in 2015 with Toro Rosso

From then on, Sainz Jr. continued to race in Formula 1 for different teams, including teams Renault And McLaren.

Sainz in F1 with Ferrari

Carlos Sainz Jr. became a Scuderia Ferrari driver in Formula 1 for season 2021. After spending two seasons with the McLaren team, it was announced Sainz would be joining Ferrari as replacement for Sebastian Vettel.

Sainz’s move to Ferrari was an important step in his career, as Scuderia Ferrari is one of the most prestigious and successful teams in the history of Formula 1. Being chosen as a driver for Ferrari is considered a great honour and an important opportunity for any driver.

In Great Britain in 2022 Sainz jr. he took his first F1 pole and victory

With Ferrari, Sainz was joined by his teammate, Charles Leclerc. At the wheel of the Red Maranello in 2022 in Great Britain at Silverstone he achieved his only F1 victory.

The Teams Sainz Jr raced for

We retrace the competitive career of Carlos Sainz Jr., le teams and teams for which he raced.

Scuderia Toro Rosso (2015-2017): Sainz made his Formula 1 debut with the Toro Rosso team (now known as AlphaTauri) in the 2015 season. He competed for them for three consecutive seasons, demonstrating his talent and racking up important points.

Renault Sport Formula One Team (2017-2018): Following his stint with Toro Rosso, Sainz moved to the Renault team for the second half of the 2017 season, replacing Jolyon Palmer. He continued to race for Renault in the 2018 season, racking up points and delivering solid results.

Carlos Sainz Jr. with Renault in the 2017 and 2018 Formula 1 seasons

McLaren F1 Team (2019-2020): Sainz has signed with the McLaren team for the 2019 season. During his time with McLaren, he has shown great consistency and contributed to the team’s improved performance. He achieved his first Formula 1 podium with McLaren in the 2019 Brazilian Grand Prix.

Scuderia Ferrari (2021-current): Starting from the 2021 season, Carlos Sainz Jr. became a Ferrari driver, alongside Leclerc.

The most important achievements in the career of Carlos Sainz Jr.

Carlos Sainz Jr. he achieved a number of notable results during his racing career in Formula 1. Some of his best results are listed below:

Grand Prix victories : Sainz Jr. won only one Formula 1 Grand Prix during his career. He achieved his only success in 2022 in Great Britain with Ferrari.

: Sainz Jr. won only one Formula 1 Grand Prix during his career. He achieved his only success in 2022 in Great Britain with Ferrari. podiums : Sainz scored his first Formula 1 podium at the 2019 Brazilian Grand Prix, when he was racing for the McLaren team. It is currently at altitude 15 podiums in career.

: Sainz scored his first Formula 1 podium at the 2019 Brazilian Grand Prix, when he was racing for the McLaren team. It is currently at altitude in career. pole position: Sainz Jr. took 3 pole positions in his Formula 1 palmares. In qualifying for the 2022 British Grand Prix, which took place in the wet, he took the first pole of his career.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz F1 2023

These are just some of Carlos Sainz Jr.’s best results in his young Formula 1 career.

