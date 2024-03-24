Carlos Sainz Jr. was born on 1 September 1994 in Madrid, in Spain. Raised in a family of motorsport enthusiasts (his father Carlos Sainz is a famous rally driver), he developed a passion for racing from a young age. Sainz Jr. as a driver began racing in karting, like many other successful drivers, at the age of nine. He competed in several karting competitions in Spain and achieved significant successes, which earned him an agreement to drive a Ferrari, the most renowned Scuderia in the Formula 1.

Carlos Sainz Jr. in the Ferrari during the Monaco GP 2023'Australia 2024

Carlos Sainz Jr., when he started racing

In 2009, at the age of 15, Sainz Jr. made his debut in single-seaters, participating in the Formula BMW Europe. He achieved promising results, winning four races and finishing second in the overall standings.

Subsequently, Sainz Jr. progressed to the Formula Renault 2.0 and the Formula 3 Euro Series. He continued to show great potential and achieve success.

Sainz Jr. in GP3 in 2013

In 2014, Sainz Jr. joined the Red Bull young driver program. He raced in Formula 1's support series, the GP3 Seriesachieving the championship title in his debut season.

Sainz Jr.'s great success in the minor categories attracted the attention of Formula 1 teams, and in 2015 he was announced as a driver for the Toro Rosso team. He made his Formula 1 debut in 2015 Australian Grand Prixat the age of 20.

Sainz Jr. made his F1 debut in 2015 with Toro Rosso

From that point on, Sainz Jr. continued to race in Formula 1 for several teams, including teams Renault And McLaren.

Sainz in F1 with Ferrari

Carlos Sainz Jr. became a Scuderia Ferrari driver in Formula 1 for the 2021 season. After spending two seasons with the McLaren team, it was announced that Sainz would be joining Ferrari as replacement for Sebastian Vettel.

Sainz's move to Ferrari was an important step in his career, as Scuderia Ferrari is one of the most prestigious and successful teams in the history of Formula 1. Being chosen as a Ferrari driver is considered a great honor and an important opportunity for any pilot.

In Great Britain in 2022 Sainz jr. he took his first pole and victory in F1

With Ferrari, Sainz was joined by his teammate, Charles Leclerc. At the wheel of the Maranello team in 2022 Great Britain at Silverstone he achieved his first F1 victory. The second career success came in the race Singapore in the 2023 season, third in Australia in 2024.

Let's retrace the competitive career of Carlos Sainz Jr., the teams and the teams he raced for.

Scuderia Toro Rosso (2015-2017): Sainz made his Formula 1 debut with the Toro Rosso team (now known as AlphaTauri) in the 2015 season. He competed for them for three consecutive seasons, demonstrating his talent and accumulating important points.

Renault Sport Formula One Team (2017-2018): following his stint with Toro Rosso, Sainz moved to the Renault team for the second half of the 2017 season, replacing Jolyon Palmer. He continued to race for Renault in the 2018 season, accumulating points and achieving solid results.

Carlos Sainz jr. with Renault in the 2017 and 2018 Formula 1 seasons

McLaren F1 Team (2019-2020): Sainz signed with the McLaren team for the 2019 season. During his time with McLaren, he showed great consistency and contributed to the team's improved performance. He achieved his first Formula 1 podium with McLaren in the 2019 Brazilian Grand Prix.

Scuderia Ferrari (2021-current): starting from the 2021 season, Carlos Sainz Jr. has become a Ferrari driver, alongside Leclerc.

The most important results in the career of Carlos Sainz Jr.

Carlos Sainz Jr. He achieved numerous notable results during his racing career in Formula 1. Listed below are some of his best results:

Grand Prix victories : Sainz Jr. won 3 Grand Prix of Formula 1 during his career. He achieved his first success in 2022 in Great Britain with Ferrari.

: Sainz Jr. won of Formula 1 during his career. He achieved his first success in 2022 in Great Britain with Ferrari. Podiums : Sainz achieved his first Formula 1 podium in the 2019 Brazilian Grand Prix, when he was racing for the McLaren team. It is currently at altitude 20 podiums in career.

: Sainz achieved his first Formula 1 podium in the 2019 Brazilian Grand Prix, when he was racing for the McLaren team. It is currently at altitude in career. Pole position: Sainz Jr. conquered 5 pole positions in his Formula 1 palmarès. In qualifying for the 2022 British Grand Prix, held in the wet, he achieved the first pole of his career.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz F1 2023

These are just some of Carlos Sainz Jr.'s best results in his young Formula 1 career.

