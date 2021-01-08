He celebrated the holidays “in petit committee, only with the closest people and after a few months in which he had barely passed home “. Carlos Sainz (Madrid, 26 years old) he is today, one hundred percent, a Ferrari driver. The most legendary team in Formula 1 received the Madrid native for the first time at the end of December, after the Abu Dhabi GP, in an introductory visit that included meetings, tailor-made seats and plans for the future. “I didn’t have a mirror, I couldn’t look at myself, but when I saw the photos that were published the next day, which I hadn’t seen before, I was quite impressed,” he said then. He will debut at the wheel of a red car at the end of this month in Fiorano, in a private test with the 2018 car. Starting in March, pre-season testing and first races of the year, with the dates still unclear due to the circumstances of the pandemic.

It sounds nice, Sainz and Ferrari, but success is not guaranteed. Maranello must take flight in the midst of crisis, they had the sixth car in 2020. They are forced to return to the top-3 among manufacturers and regularly occupy the podium, but few shortcuts are known in motorsport. In an exclusive interview with AS, which is the result of two face-to-face conversations held in the final weeks of 2020, Sainz takes up the challenge. In his seventh season, after 119 grands prix and two podiums, Confirmed as one of the greats on the current grid, what he is capable of at Ferrari will define his career in motorsport’s elite.

“Your bosses at McLaren said they expected less of you when they signed you …”

—After a difficult year with Renault, nobody expected much from me. At Toro Rosso I had had a few first years with a very good progression, but then there was a difficult one at Renault, I won’t deny it. Finding myself within a team with stability, confidence and a medium-term project allowed me to go up one more gear in myself, in my driving, in my way of running in Formula 1. It is possible that that to Zak (Brown) or Andreas (Seidl) It took them by surprise, but I knew I had it inside. It is important to find stability in this sport and it would happen to any other athlete. Settling in a team, within the same circle of people, allows you to compete better.

—He could have been left out of F1 in 2018, as has happened to other drivers recently, and now he goes to Ferrari. Was there a turning point?

-Well I do not know. There is no special moment. F1, for me, is about consistency, not just messaging. It is important to send messages, as my father says, but it is also essential to be where you need to be in every race. McLaren allowed me to perform at a high level every Sunday, certainly higher than in 2018, and that gives you consistency and confidence in yourself and the team around you. But it does not happen only to me, you just have to see examples like Hamilton in Mercedes. The Hamilton of 2013 has nothing to do with the Hamilton of now, who has been with the same team for seven years. Verstappen, at Red Bull, is nothing like his freshman year in how he extracts the potential of the car. Neither Pérez, from the first Force India to now. Knowing the car, knowing where the last two tenths are, you only get it with experience. And Ricciardo, his first year with Renault had nothing to do with his second. In F1 you need stability.

“Why Ferrari before McLaren?”

– If you had asked me this question in 2007, when the two teams were fighting for World Cups, it would have been more difficult to answer. But now, going back to March 2020, Ferrari had won races the year before (three, in 2019). McLaren was in an upward progression, very good, and continues in an upward progression, but for a team that wins races, makes poles and, above all, that is Ferrari, nobody in the team paddock I would have done something different. With all my respect and admiration for McLaren, which is the second best team in history, when Ferrari knocks on the door, plus one that won in 2019, there is no doubt.

Carlos Sainz, in Maranello.

Scuderia Ferrari Press Office



“Nobody expected much from me after a difficult year at Renault”

Carlos Sainz

– Is Ferrari Real Madrid?

—It’s one way of putting it… but McLaren is Barça, which is also a very good team to be on. It cannot be compared, because also both are in a restructuring to try to dethrone Mercedes in the future. But they are the two best teams in history and when you go from one to the other it means that you are doing something right in Formula 1.

—But at McLaren you were the ‘boss’ and now you are reaching hostile territory, a complicated team, pressures, policies …

“That I managed to do it at McLaren means that I can do it at Ferrari.” If I could create a good team, generate good dynamics at McLaren, why not do it at Ferrari? I can do it. I like the people out there, I like Mattia (Binotto, team boss in Maranello) and I like what I see, what we have talked about. There was no hesitation when it came to signing the contract and going forward. In my head there is no possibility that this environment and similar situation cannot be generated. If I could at McLaren, I can at Ferrari.

—Vettel left empty, neither did Alonso win titles there …

—They leave with a few victories and podiums, if you call that going empty… I only have two podiums. Are they leaving without a World Cup? Yes. But the same has happened to nineteen drivers, every season for the last ten, when Red Bull or Mercedes have dominated. There are nineteen drivers a year who have gone empty, but I do not include those who have raced for Ferrari. Nobody leaves Ferrari empty.

“What can you do to change Ferrari’s course?”

“I don’t know, I have to see it.” Once inside, I have to analyze the situation, and then contribute my knowledge and my way of doing things. A team is a thousand people and the pilot can only put talent, speed and a direction in which the development of the team should go. But that the car is fast is not only up to the driver.

Carlos Sainz, in a kart.

Star Galicia



“Nobody leaves Ferrari empty”

– How much contact did you have with Ferrari in the last months of 2020?

– Relatively little, because I wanted to finish the season with McLaren in the most professional way possible. Apart from important issues that could not be postponed and we had to deal with before the end of 2020, contact with Ferrari had been minimal because I had to respect McLaren as much as possible, which was my team until Abu Dhabi.

“What kind of comments did you get about the next car and the next engine?” Some optimism?

—No more than what Mattia has told the media, he has been very open about how he sees the team with realistic goals and not too optimistic. What you have been able to write in the newspapers and what Mattia has said is, more or less, what he has told me. He has told me in more detail, but there is no more.

“How’s the move going?”

—Slow, you can’t travel much, I’ve preferred to stay away from trips and airports for the last few months, apart from the season.

“How long does it take, physically, before the preseason starts?”

“I usually stop for a couple of weeks, until the first days of January, and then I start training hard.”

– Why toast in 2021?

—In memory of all the people who have lost their lives in this pandemic and for all those who have been affected. In 2020 our lives changed and they are the ones to think about before celebrating. A very different year has ended, I wore a helmet in honor of those victims since the Spanish GP and raced for them all year long. I toast them, they have had a bad time and are going to have a bad time, due to the crisis that is coming. I hope the world will be better in 2021.

—And what do you ask of this year?

“I don’t like being selfish.” You could ask for me, but I’m not asking for anything. I will continue working hard, the only thing that gives results is not what you ask for, for asking, but work and sacrifice. Trying to go as fast as possible. I ask that we can lead a normal life, that we recover. In short, a better world in 2021, which we all want.

-Good luck.

-Thanks a lot.