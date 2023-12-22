By

There could not be a more special protagonist than Carlos Sainz to premiere the second season of Road to Dakar 2024, a podcast from Audi and AS. The Spanish driver, triple winner of the Dakar Rally, faces a new challenge with Audi. The matador highlights the ability to overcome as a fundamental tool to meet the most ambitious objectives in such a demanding test. And he assures that he is training more than ever.

The years take their toll but for some more than others. Sainz, at 61 years old, aspires to everything. His rivals, much younger than him, take him into account. That's what he has to be the oldest winner of the Dakar Rally. The hunger for him in the world of motorsports is inexhaustible. Of course, the demands of a test like this force you to give your all before, during and after this major challenge. “I'm training more than ever,” he confesses. The matador to Ponseti.

In addition to Sainz, the first episode of the podcast features more top-level protagonists such as the driver Isidre Esteve, or the Audi engineer Joan Navarro, who explains to us what the concept this episode is about means to him and the Audi Dakar team. , the ability to overcome.

*This content sponsored by AUDI has been prepared by Factoría PRISA Noticias.