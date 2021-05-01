Sebastian Vettel (Heppenheim, 33 years old) is possibly the star of contemporary Formula 1 who has stayed closest to the Earth. He lives among pastures, with his wife and three children. She makes her own bread and recently learned to milk on an organic farm. The real Vettel is the pilot, he repeats, that is where he focuses most of his efforts; “If not, I would need a supernatural talent.” The German takes a few seconds after each question to reflect on his answer. He smiles several times and leaves a couple of tips that remain between the champion and the journalist. His four consecutive titles with Red Bull (2010-2013) are far away, now the disappointing goodbye to Ferrari and a difficult start to the course with the elegant Aston Martin project is more representative. But SebIn character, he is also a four-time champion.

What is it like to drive for a Formula 1 team that is no longer Ferrari?

—The way Formula 1 teams work is quite similar throughout the pit lane. There are not so many changes. Yes, a different group of people, a different culture, a different mentality, but we talk about the car, the set-up, the tires, the performance, the development, and that’s similar. I like being in a new team, the welcome has been good. It is true that it has not been a great start to the season for us (has not scored yet)but I’m sure it’s going to get better.

– What do you think of Sainz as a driver and relief team at Ferrari?

“Carlos deserves the steering wheel he has.” I’ve known him for a long time, since he was very young, because he went through the Red Bull program. Now it seems like a long time has passed since that, but it is because he was really young when he arrived. He has an incredible talent and he has also developed very well as a driver, so I think it is a great opportunity for him and I am very happy for Carlos, I told him last year when he was confirmed. I’m glad that I have the opportunity to drive for Ferrari, because they are one of the most iconic teams in F1. I hope he sits on the team and does well. I’ve always liked him, he was supportive even when I was a junior driver and did a lot of simulator work which then also helped us win championships. His head is in place, he’s smart, and he deserves to be where he is.

“What kind of advice would you have liked to receive when you signed for Ferrari?”

—We would probably run out of time in this interview… But each person is different and it is very difficult to give advice that suits everyone. Carlos is smart enough to learn fast and has a suitable environment of people, I know this well because I have worked with many of them. It will be fine. As long as the Spanish press leaves you alone … (jokes).

“What motivates Vettel before a grand prize?”

“Whatever you do, you must have the ability to judge your own performance.” In your case, it will be when writing an article and in mine, driving a car. You will have written many articles, I have driven a car many times, and with time it gets better. The moment I get out of the car, I know when I have good and bad feelings, I am the first to judge myself. People have their own opinion and judging is something very normal today, but I don’t think that others have much to say about me. I only listen to those closest to me, my team. Why pilot? Because I love it, I still want to show myself that I can do what I have always done and be happy this way.

“My level is good, but there are things that I can and must do better”

Sebastian vettel

How did you deal with your difficult 2020 season and goodbye to your old team?

“I haven’t been frustrated, I don’t think it would have helped me much, and I’m very happy where I am.” Regarding the results, I am here to win. It’s not a lot to drive to be eighth, or 15th, when you have a chance to win. But if the top-10 is our highest possible goal today, I must drive to achieve it. Everything is relative here, although the end goal is very clear. I’ve been in front many times and I know what it’s like to enjoy it. I guess it’s different when you start, you’ve never raced in front and are able to really enjoy fifth place. With my experience, I know that we are where we are for various reasons and it is not worth complaining, but moving in the right direction.

– How would you explain to the average fan that a world champion is so far from the head?

“It’s a combination of two things.” On the one hand, my riding is good, strong, but not as consistent as I think I should be. I think I need more time with the car and the team, there are many things that I want, I must and I can do better. And on the other hand, at the moment we do not have a car as competitive as we would like. To win a normal race you must be in a Mercedes or Red Bull. In recent years, it was only possible at Mercedes. That is also seen by outsiders, although F1 is fortunately going to change and we are all looking forward to it. I accept that others are winning now, because it is part of this sport.

“Hamilton said recently that you were his biggest rival.” Are you taking flattery seriously?

“It wasn’t always like this with Lewis.” We have known each other for a long time. In F1, his career took off earlier because it started directly with McLaren. You don’t spend a lot of time with the other drivers because each one is in their bubble, and I don’t mean in the times of the pandemic. But over the years I’ve gotten along really well with Lewis. We got closer because we talked a lot in the most difficult periods of our rivalry, having conversations about what was happening to us on the track and changing our opinions. He is one of the drivers with whom I understand myself the best and I have enormous respect for him.

—How much interest are you in those changes, of which you speak, that are close to F1? Will he run to 41 like Raikkonen?

–(Serie). I do not know. After last year, that was a question I asked myself because it was a tough season. But you see the result, I am here in a different team and I am happy to get in a car, even if fighting for victory this weekend is difficult. As long as I notice that I am interested and have the desire to compete, I will continue here. The moment that changes, I won’t be here. That’s for sure.