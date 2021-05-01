The roller coaster of Portugal left a classification totally unexpected, to the point that the man who took the pole it was not one of the big favoritesbut the silent Valtteri Bottas. The Finn left Lewis Hamilton’s 100th pole at 7 thousandths, who had to settle for a second position which, given what we have seen, can give him a lot for this race.

The extreme equality with which this season has started means that, for the first time in years, it is not known who is going to make the ‘pole’ for hours before. Although the Mercedes curdled a new double not only because of their own abilities, but because of the irregular classification that the Red Bulls had. Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez will start third and fourth, which is almost the maximum they could give, but they fell short in their battle due to several factors, from the problems with the vibrations in the cars that were already seen on Friday to a clear error of the moment in which they managed the exit to the track to make their good attempt, going through a driving error by Verstappen himself, who went over the limits of a curve in his first attempt in Q3 and had to play it alone.

The one who did not err, and was in fact one of the heroes of Saturday, was Carlos Sainz. The Madrilenian feels more and more comfortable at the wheel of the SF21 and he is, by far, the driver who has changed teams that is better adapting to his new team. Not only did he end up beating Charles Leclerc, much more hardworking at Ferrari, but he also achieved a great fifth fastest time that allows him to aspire without false humility to get on the podium this sunday. The Spaniard had a magnificent classification, rounded off with the fact that he had surpassed his teammate, who will start eighth.

Although it is to be more than satisfied, Sainz will have a small handicap this Sunday. Unlike the drivers who have overtaken him, he did his good lap in Q2 on soft tires, which he will use on Sunday’s first stint. Predictably, if the performance continues to show as in the previous sessions, that can hurt a little in the first bars of the race. However, with the wheels being equal in Q3, it was better than Leclerc and that is more than remarkable: It only took three Saturdays to get over him.

Ocon brings out the colors to Alonso



Although they only have three great prizes together, and it remains to be seen what will happen in the race this Sunday, the truth is that Esteban Ocon is being confirmed as the first Alpine rider. So far this weekend, Alonso has only been faster than him in the free seconds on Friday, which give absolutely nothing: Ocon has surpassed him in the rest. In the classification, with solvency: both in Q1 and Q2, the Frenchman put him at least half a second to Asturian.

Alonso was eliminated in the second set. While his partner scored a comfortable fourth time, he settled for a thirteenth That was not enough, not even close. Something is not going well in this adaptation of the Asturian on his return, and critical voices are beginning to sound towards his return, which is more reminiscent of other champions such as Michael Schumacher, whose return to Mercedes it was far from his glorious time at Ferrari.

Alonso blame the car directly. Although his partner wears the same and does perform, the Asturian considers that his has changed too much from the free practice in the morning to qualifying. “It had nothing to do with the weather (climatological), it was that the car was different compared to the third free practice a couple of hours earlier. It has worsened eight tenths, almost a second if you add the gasoline of the third free one an hour and a half ago. It is necessary to see what has happened because the chrono has become more difficult for us compared to the morning, “he argued. It will be necessary to see if this Sunday also has those problems, in which case perhaps you should look less at what happens in the car and more at what return the mirror.